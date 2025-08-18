News

Home » News

Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for this week

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

18 August 2025

11:31 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Eskom’s load reduction schedule has power cuts in both the morning and evening for various areas across the province.

Power outage load reduction Eskom

Picture: iStock

Multiple Eskom-serviced areas across Gauteng will face a wave of scheduled load reduction power cuts this week.

The scheduled outages will run from Monday to Sunday, with power cuts varying from four to five hours for most areas.

Areas affected under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

Eskom’s load reduction schedule has power cuts in both the morning and evening for various areas across the province.

The morning load reduction runs from 5am to 9am. Areas affected during this slot include Dobsonville, Orlando East, Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Sebokeng and Kagiso.

The evening outage runs from 5pm to 10pm. Areas affected during this slot include Kagiso, parts of Vosloorus, Garankuwa, Protea South, Naledi and surrounding areas.

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-AUG-2025

Load reduction Monday 18 August 2025
Load reduction Tuesday August 19 2025
Load reduction Wednesday 20 August 2025
Load reduction Thursday 21 August 2025
Load reduction Friday 22 August 2025
Load reduction Saturday 23 August 2025
Load reduction Sunday 24 August 2025

The schedule works on a seven-day rotation with various areas alternating between slots.

This structure provides residents with some predictability regarding when they might experience power outages.

NOW READ: Electricity demand ‘met 97% of the time’ this winter, Eskom says

Read more on these topics

Eskom Gauteng Load shedding schedules Power Outage

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport How much money Dricus du Plessis won ‘by laying on the ground for 25 minutes’
Crime Man murdered along N1 after breakdown
News Santaco denies reports of enforcing limits on private vehicle use [VIDEOS]
South Africa CCMA orders Gamagara municipality to pay six workers a year’s wages for being fired after one day
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: National Dialogue may be ANC talking to an empty room, but it must listen

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp