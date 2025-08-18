Electricity demand ‘met 97% of the time’ this winter, Eskom says

Eskom said the system continues to operate reliably, enabling it to meet winter electricity demand effectively.

Eskom says it has met electricity 97% of the time this bitter winter, with the power grid stable as the country moves into a warmer climate.

The power utility’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the system continues to operate reliably, enabling Eskom to meet winter electricity demand effectively.

Demand

Mokwena said when system constraints do arise, they are managed through the “targeted use of emergency reserves during morning and evening peak periods.”

“Electricity demand has been met over 97% of the time during the winter season and the financial year to date. Since 15 May 2025, South Africa has experienced no load shedding, with only 26 hours recorded between 1 April and 14 August 2025.

“With just over two weeks remaining in Eskom’s Winter Outlook period, the power system remains well-positioned to maintain stability and reliably meet demand,” Mokwena said.

Load shedding

Mokwena added that the winter outlook, published on 5 May 2025, covering the period ending 31 August 2025, remains valid.

“It indicates that load shedding will not be necessary if unplanned outages stay below 13 000MW. If outages rise to 15 000MW, load shedding would be limited to a maximum of 21 days out of 153 days and restricted to stage 2.”

‘Good space’

Last week, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom was in a good space and South Africans shouldn’t worry about the utility burning through billions of rands in diesel to keep the lights on because it was all part of the plan.

Briefing the media on the state of the electricity grid on Wednesday, Ramokgopa said it was no secret that Eskom experienced “significant challenges”.

“At the beginning of the financial year, in April, we relied more and more on the diesel to be able to support us, and this diesel was able to support us because it’s meant to support us during those periods of difficulty.”

ICU to general ward

Ramokgopa said the return to service of Kusile Unit 6 and Medupi Unit 4 were among the reasons there has been no load shedding this winter. He also said improvements at other power stations have eased the burden on Eskom.

“One of those exceptional performers, from an improvement point of view, is Tutuka. So we’ve gotten back units 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, that’s exceptional. So now we take that station from an ICU. It’s in a general ward, now it will work on its own, and then it starts running. When it starts running, the light will just be on and on and on.”

Ramokgopa said that as South Africa marks nearly 90 days without load shedding, they want to make electricity affordable.

