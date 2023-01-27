South Africans Down Under dip out on some great savings

Citizen Reporter

You may have packed for Perth, wear a Wallaby shirt and sing Waltzing Matilda, but you probably need reminding that the grass is not always greener on the other side – or cheaper.

That’s the message from SA supermarket giant Checkers, which took out an advert in today’s Sydney Morning Herald newspaper in a cheeky bid to highlight its value offering.

Mike Middleton, chief marketing officer for the chain, said: “We want to remind the many South Africans living abroad, that our country is a great place to live, and Checkers makes living here even better. The group is focused on saving customers money on their daily groceries – and that extends to premium food and non-food categories.”

The advert shows exactly how much cheaper it is to buy products like Moët & Chandon, Coca-Cola, matured rump steak and laundry capsules at Checkers versus stores such as Coles, Aldi, and Woolworths in Australia.

For example, at Checkers a bottle of Moët & Chandon costs R408 less than at Woolworths in Australia. From July to December last year, Checkers customers saved a combined R2.7 billion on their grocery bills through the retailer’s Xtra Savings programme.

“Checkers doesn’t just sell groceries,” says Middleton of the advert. “We sell a better lifestyle.”

The ad also offered Saffas living in Oz the opportunity to send a food parcel via the Checkers Sixty60 delivery app. Sadly, not even Checkers stocks power stations…