News

News

Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
27 Jan 2023
5:03 am

South Africans Down Under dip out on some great savings

Citizen Reporter

Sadly, not even Checkers stocks power stations…

South Africans Down Under dip out on some great savings Checkers

You may have packed for Perth, wear a Wallaby shirt and sing Waltzing Matilda, but you probably need reminding that the grass is not always greener on the other side – or cheaper.

That’s the message from SA supermarket giant Checkers, which took out an advert in today’s Sydney Morning Herald newspaper in a cheeky bid to highlight its value offering.

Mike Middleton, chief marketing officer for the chain, said: “We want to remind the many South Africans living abroad, that our country is a great place to live, and Checkers makes living here even better. The group is focused on saving customers money on their daily groceries – and that extends to premium food and non-food categories.”

ALSO READ: Grocery basket: Woolworths cheaper than Spar, Checkers and Pick n Pay in November

The advert shows exactly how much cheaper it is to buy products like Moët & Chandon, Coca-Cola, matured rump steak and laundry capsules at Checkers versus stores such as Coles, Aldi, and Woolworths in Australia.

For example, at Checkers a bottle of Moët & Chandon costs R408 less than at Woolworths in Australia. From July to December last year, Checkers customers saved a combined R2.7 billion on their grocery bills through the retailer’s Xtra Savings programme.

READ MORE
To fix South Africa we truly do need action
and realism

ALSO READ: Basic food basket gets even pricier, will hit poor households hardest

“Checkers doesn’t just sell groceries,” says Middleton of the advert. “We sell a better lifestyle.”

The ad also offered Saffas living in Oz the opportunity to send a food parcel via the Checkers Sixty60 delivery app. Sadly, not even Checkers stocks power stations…

Read more on these topics