Chief Justice Mandisa Maya impersonated on social media

This is not the first time someone tried to impersonate Maya.

Someone has been impersonating Chief Justice Mandisa Maya on several major social media platforms.

The Office of the Chief Justice said it has become aware of fake social media accounts falsely claiming to be that of Maya.

“We wish to categorically state that Chief Justice Maya does not have any personal or official social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter/X, or TikTok”.

Warning

It warned that impersonating a judicial offence is a criminal offense.

“It is not advisable to engage with any social media accounts/profiles claiming to be that of Chief Justice Maya”

The office urged South Africans that if they receive any communication purported to be from the Chief Justice, the authenticity of which seems questionable, the legitimacy thereof may be confirmed by contacting Maya’s office.

ALSO READ: Meta complies, shuts down Instagram accounts and WhatsApp channels posting sexual content of SA school children

Not the first time

This is not the first time someone has tried to impersonate Maya.

In March last year, Maya’s office said an individual had sent a WhatsApp message to an official requesting contact numbers of Judges.

“The mobile number from which the message came is 072 324 9318 and is registered on the WhatsApp application as belonging to ‘Chief Justice MM Maya’. The public is warned not to fall prey to this impersonator and needs to be aware that impersonating a Judicial Officer is a criminal offence.”

Police

The Office of the Chief Justice said the matter was reported to the South African Police Services (Saps).

“Members of the public and media are requested to contact the OCJ to verify the authenticity of any communication, directive, article, or social media post that purports to be that of a Judge.”

Deputy Chief Justice

Meanwhile, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo is likely to be the next Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

This follows the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) decision earlier this month to recommend Mlambo for the position.

The recommendation comes after a public interview process, which started in Sandton for the position following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nomination of four candidates for the post after consulting the JSC and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly (NA).

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa nominates Mandisa Maya as SA’s next Chief Justice