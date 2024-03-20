‘Stop blaming witchcraft’ – Chikunga calls out drunk driving ahead of Easter weekend

'We cannot tolerate individuals who are drunk from Monday to Monday, nor can we accept young people walking around with bottles of alcohol.'

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has called on South Africans to stop blaming witchcraft for accidents on the roads while they insist on getting behind the wheel while drunk.

Chikunga launched the 2024 Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday, where she addressed communities.

She called out drunk drivers, those who fraudulently obtained their driver’s licence and motorists who choose to ignore the road rules.

Chikunga: ‘don’t blame witchcraft’

“I have a right to life. No one has the right to take someone’s life – be it due to a car accident caused by drunkenness or through stabbing. No one has the right to take someone’s life,” Chikunga told communities.

“While South Africa did not have many cars in the past, the country has reported an increase every year. I believe we now have at least 13 million motor vehicles in South Africa, with no fewer than 12 million drivers.

“If you obtained your driver’s license fraudulently and chose to share the road with 13 million other drivers, you are inviting disaster and endangering the lives of others because of your inability to drive safely.

“You shouldn’t be on the road if you don’t understand the purpose of the barrier line or the meaning of traffic lights.”

Chikunga further urged parents to discuss drinking and driving with their children, instead of attributing accidents to witchcraft when their child is involved in a drunken accident.

“You blame your neighbours and witches when there are no witches; the real witchcraft is the alcohol consumed by children.

“If people refuse to address the issue of alcohol abuse, I will. We cannot tolerate individuals who are drunk from Monday to Monday, nor can we accept young people walking around with bottles of alcohol.”

Traffic on N3

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists of changing traffic patterns and higher volumes over the next two weeks, as the autumn school holiday, Human Rights Day, and the Easter long weekend coincide.

An increase in southbound traffic volumes (towards Durban) is likely to be experienced from approximately 3pm on Wednesday, 20 March, as many schools close for their autumn break.

Busy conditions may continue into tomorrow and Friday.

“We are expecting southbound traffic volumes to be split between the upcoming Human Rights Day weekend and next week’s Easter weekend, with some motorists possibly travelling over the entire period,” warned N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra.

“Road users are, however, warned to plan for the possibility of high peak conditions and traffic congestion in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng) on Easter Monday (01 April) as most holidaymakers are likely to make their way home at the same time.”