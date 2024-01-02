Drunk driving and jaywalking: Inside Gauteng’s festive season road safety crisis

Here's why there are still so many road accidents in Gauteng during the festive season.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has explained why there has been an increase in the number of road accidents in Gauteng during the festive season, despite so many residents being at the coast.

Gauteng has witnessed a surge in accidents over the last month, making it the province with the highest number of reported incidents in the country. The province recorded 187 fatalities, an increase of 23.8% deaths, in the first three weeks of the month.

This alarming trend has raised concerns among residents, authorities, and road safety advocates.

What is to blame for the rise in accidents?

In a recent interview on 702, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the authority was concerned with the number of pedestrians killed.

“The highest number of people killed on the roads were pedestrians. They were killed while walking under the influence of alcohol. Some were jaywalking on the freeways, where they were not supposed to be.”

Zwane identified several other issues, including the attitude of some drivers who believe that empty roads give them the freedom to drive at excessive speeds.

“When many people have left the province, some drivers think that it is a licence to now drive at excessive speeds,” he said.

The emergence of informal settlements near freeways has further complicated the situation. As has the prevalence of public alcohol consumption in the region where open spaces and parks are transformed into areas where alcohol is consumed. This leads to pedestrians often walking under the influence of alcohol.

Zwane emphasised the need for stricter law enforcement, controlling access to alcohol, and addressing the issue of pedestrians walking on the wrong side of the road.

‘Be patient’

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga said there was an increase of 0.8% in accidents compared to last year’s festive season, with a total of 719 deaths nationally in the first three weeks of the 2023/24 festive season.

“If our people can just be patient, be prepared to do things right on the road, we can drastically reduce these accidents,” she said.