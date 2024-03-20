Holiday makers warned to brace for busy traffic conditions on N3

As the Easter holiday approaches, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists to prepare high traffic volumes from Wednesday for the next two weeks.

Motorists can expect increased blue-light visibility and active law enforcement, including satellite traffic check points and roadblocks at key locations along the route.

The N3 Toll Concession’s Thania Dhoogra said they are prepared for changing traffic patterns as the autumn school holiday, Human Rights Day, and the Easter long weekend coincide.

Traffic

“An increase in southbound traffic volumes (towards Durban) is likely to be experienced from approximately 15:00 today (Wednesday, 20 March 2024) as many schools close for their autumn break. Busy conditions may continue tomorrow on the public holiday (21 March) and on Friday (22 March).

“We are expecting southbound traffic volumes to be split between the upcoming Human Rights Day weekend and next week’s Easter weekend, with some motorists possibly travelling over the entire period,” Dhoogra said.

Dhoogra said road users have also been warned to plan for the possibility of high peak conditions and traffic congestion in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng) on Easter Monday (01 April) as most holidaymakers are likely to make their way home at the same time.”

Roadworks

To enhance road safety, convenience, and mobility along the N3 Toll Route during the coming peak traffic periods, Dhoogra said no major construction work will take place.

“With the exception of emergency repairs or maintenance that may be required, all lanes are open to traffic. All toll plazas are also operating at maximum capacity, with convenient payment options, such as tags and tap & go card payments, available to improve throughput and minimise possible delays.”

“We suggest that road users adopt a risk management approach whenever they travel. By doing so, drivers will be more inclined to carefully assess potential safety hazards and take proactive steps to reduce these risks. By confidently anticipating and reacting to dangerous situations, they help to minimise the occurrence of crashes,” explained Dhoogra.

The N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, linking South Africa’s economic hub with the Port of Durban.

