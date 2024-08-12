Chiloane ‘heartbroken’ after 3 pupils die from suspected food poisoning, another from rat poison

Three siblings from Evaton Primary School and a Grade 8 girl from Tsakane Secondary School tragically died on Monday.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane at the memorial for the 11 pupils who died in the tragic Carletonville crash. Photo: Supplied

Three primary school pupils died in Gauteng on Monday from food poisoning, and one secondary school learner died from a suspected ingestion of rat poison.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed great sadness at this while police are investigating the incidents.

The MEC also encouraged pupils to seek emotional support instead of taking their own lives, as the Grade 8 pupil appeared to do.

ALSO READ: 41 children hospitalised after rat poison consumption

Three die from Evaton Primary

The incident at Evaton Primary School, Sebokeng, started at 8am when a Grade 4 teacher brought a sick boy to the sick bay.

The Gauteng Department of Education said that, despite immediate assistance, the learner was unresponsive. Emergency services and the pupil’s mother were quickly called.

“In a distressing turn of events, the learner’s sibling, a Grade 3 girl learner, was also brought to the sick bay and mentioned that they had eaten pap, milk, and biscuits at home. The learner soon became unresponsive as well,” a statement from the department read.

“A third sibling, a Grade 5 girl learner, was also found to be unresponsive. All three learners were rushed to a nearby clinic, where, tragically, they were declared dead.”

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Grade 8 pupil appears to commit suicide

In a separate and “equally tragic event”, MEC Chiloane was “deeply saddened” to have learned of the death of a Grade 8 pupil from Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni, also on Monday.

The department said two Grade 8 girl pupils allegedly ingested rat poison on the school premises during school hours.

“One of the learners collapsed and had to be carried to the school’s administration block, while the other, though visibly weak, managed to walk there.

“Emergency services and the learners’ parents were immediately contacted. Sadly, one of the learners was declared dead on school premises, while the other was rushed to a local medical facility for urgent care.”

ALSO READ: Tragedy strikes as Limpopo schoolgirl dies in alleged food poisoning outbreak

The police are also investigating the incident.

Chiloane said he and his department were “heartbroken by the tragic loss of these young lives”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and school communities affected by these devastating incidents,” he said.

Our psycho-social support team will be dispatched to provide necessary support to everyone involved during this difficult time,” the MEC said.

Pupils encouraged to seek help

Chiloane strongly encouraged pupils to seek help from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) by calling their 24-hour helpline on 0800 68 78 88 if they are struggling or feeling overwhelmed, “rather than turning to such tragic actions”.

Support is available, and no one should face their challenges alone, he said.

Sadag will be offering support for pupils, including sessions for Grade 12 pupils as they prepare for their preliminary examinations.