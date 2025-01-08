‘Even if it’s Chinese, he’s in SA’ – China Town raid finds expired food, employee hiding in toilet

Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, led a joint inspection at China Town in Cape Town, on Wednesday, alongside the South African Police Service (Saps), Home Affairs, and the Board Management Authority.

The inspection in the Western Cape continues from other provinces, where the minister has been checking for compliance with labour laws and food safety regulations.

This follows the 2024 deaths of children across the country from consuming unsuitable food from spaza shops.

The minister conducted inspections in China Town ahead of the African National Congress (ANC) birthday celebration in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

She discovered that some shops were not compliant.

“The work that we’re doing, we’re doing to ensure that the gains of our people are not regressed, in particular in terms of the rights of workers,” she told the team before raiding the shops.

“So, you must know that you are inspecting for the sake of ensuring that those vulnerable workers are protected in terms of their rights and compliance with the laws of South Africa. We all have a responsibility to defend this hard-earned freedom of the people of South Africa.”

Expired food at China Town

In one of the shops, owned by a Chinese national, the minister found food that had expired in 2023.

“The food, regardless of where it’s manufactured, is bought by everyone who wants it and comes to buy. There are also drinks that are not Chinese food, and they’re expired. Children have died recently because of expired food.

“He [the shop owner] must help us, he must remove the expired food from the shelves. I would like to see him do it, otherwise, I don’t want to call authorities that might end up arresting him for selling expired food,” said the minister on Wednesday.

Amid a discussion on whether the food had been manufactured in China or locally, a police officer responded: “Even if it’s Chinese, he’s in South Africa. That’s the unfortunate part. We’re not asking whether it is locally or internationally made, where is the expiry date?”

An employee, a foreigner, was also found hiding in the toilet of one of the shops in China Town.

“There is no ventilation in this toilet and no lighting,” said one of the officials.

He, along with others, were processed to confirm their status in the country.

