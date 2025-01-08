DA delivers more to poor communities than the ANC, says Zille

Zille says the DA does not prioritise wealthy suburbs, stating more funds are allocated to underprivileged areas.

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille has slammed claims that the party offers better services in suburbs, neglecting less fortunate areas in the city.

In a tweet on social media, Zille stated that the party delivers more to poor communities than any ANC government anywhere in the country.

“There is this delusion that the DA built and maintains Camps Bay and other wealthy suburbs to their current standards. This is not true. Local residents did that,” she added.

2/14 This is patently untrue. The DA delivers more to poor communities than any ANC government anywhere in the country. We do not steal money and we spend it on what the constitution requires us to deliver to people.

Furthermore, Zille said that the DA local government provides “much better” basic services than other governments.

She went on to say that DA towns spend more money providing basic services to underprivileged areas than they do in the suburbs, and because a large percentage of these services are provided for free, there is a significant amount of cross-subsidisation from the wealthy to the poor.

5/14 There is a delusion that govt should build houses for everyone. This is totally unaffordable in a country of 62-million people with a mere 7,5-million registered personal taxpayers. When people get a free house AND free services, it bankrupts the municipality too. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 8, 2025

Steenhuisen does not use the blue lights, says Zille

In a separate incident this week, Zille defended her party’s leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen against accusations that he uses vehicles fitted with blue lights.

ActionSA released Steenhuisen’s parliamentary statement on Tuesday, putting him in the public eye and confirming that he does utilise cars with blue lights.

As part of his ministerial benefits in the Cabinet of the government of national unity (GNU), the DA leader claimed to have three cars equipped with blue lights.

“The modes of transport used by the minister of agriculture for official duties are departmental-owned executive vehicles and air transport,” Steenhuisen said.

“Yes, all the executive vehicles are fitted with blue lights and the appropriate signalling system.”

This is after Steenhuisen was seen travelling in a Toyota Corolla Cross in November 2024 instead of a luxury vehicle following a national executive meeting in Limpopo.

When questioned by a journalist in a social media video about his modest transportation choice, the minister responded, “It’s a cost-saving mechanism. More money will be spent on citizens and not on politicians”.

‘John inherited those vehicles ‘

Given the parliamentary response, the minister has now come under fire for his reaction at the time.

However, Zille and Cilliers Brink, the former mayor of Tshwane, have rushed to his support.

“John inherited those vehicles from his predecessor. They come standard fitted with blue lights. But he does not USE them,” said Zille on social media on Wednesday.

Brink said, like Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, Steenhuisen does not abuse work tools.

“Shocker, ActionSA’s mayor-in-title here in Tshwane doesn’t drive her own car to work either. She gets driven by metro police officers in city-owner cars fitted with blue lights,” said Brink.

“Haven’t seen her ordering new cars or more guards like her comrades in Joburg, or otherwise abusing the work tools. But neither is John Steenhuisen.”

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.

