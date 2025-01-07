Parents in Cape Town urged to prioritise childhood vaccinations

City Health is ramping up vaccination outreach initiatives to protect children from diseases like polio, measles, and diphtheria.

The City of Cape Town’s health department has urged parents to ensure their children’s vaccinations are up-to-date.

According to the city, recent concern about the rise in diphtheria cases has once again highlighted the need to ensure that every child is fully vaccinated.

“City Health is therefore urging all parents and caregivers to prioritise childhood immunisations, to protect against preventable diseases and curb the risk of outbreaks. In recent days, staff have also conducted a number of outreaches to ramp up vaccination rates,” it said.

Vaccination booklet tracker

According to City Health, vaccination is one of the best methods for preventing illnesses such as polio, measles, and diphtheria. It noted how vaccination protects individuals and enhances community immunity, thereby reducing the overall transmission of these diseases.

“The recent increase in diphtheria cases is a serious concern. Diphtheria is a preventable but life-threatening disease, and ensuring that every child is vaccinated is critical to safeguarding their health and the well-being of our communities,” said MMC for Community Services and Health Patricia Van der Ross.

The city said the Road To Health Booklet (RTHB) is a vital record for tracking immunisations.

Information that parents should be aware of:

In the public sector, children receive 16 immunisations between birth and the age of 12. Of these, 14 are administered in the first 18 months of their lives.

Children who are not up-to-date with the vaccination schedule can still get the vaccinations.

Documents required for vaccinations are the caregiver’s ID, the child’s birth certificate and their Road to Health booklet.

If you do not have the documents, you can still visit the clinic and the child will be vaccinated.

If you have lost the Road to Health book, inform healthcare workers so that a copy of the booklet can be an issue.

National target for vaccinations

However, the city noted that the health department has surpassed the national target of 85%, vaccinating 90% of children under the age of one.

“I am pleased that we are achieving our immunisation targets, but it is critical that we maintain and even improve on our coverage, to better protect vulnerable groups in our communities.

“If your child has missed any vaccinations, I urge you to visit your nearest City Health clinic without delay,” said Van der Ross.

The city health clinics offer free immunisation services. Parents can visit any facility or make an appointment to avoid the queues. Wellness pop-up sites and open days also provide convenient opportunities for vaccination.

