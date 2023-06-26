Cholera cases linked to social gatherings, funerals – Health Dept as death toll rises

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

The majority of the positive cholera cases and deaths have been linked to social gatherings and funerals.

This is according to the national Department of Health.

Infections decline

On Sunday, the department confirmed the death toll from the cholera outbreak had risen to 43.

Gauteng accounts for most of the deaths, with 35 people confirmed to have died from the gastrointestinal disease.

While there has been a decline in the total number of infections, there are currently 197 confirmed cases across the country.

“The country has recorded a total cumulative number of 1 045 suspected cases of cholera in 15 out of 52 districts across five provinces, of which 197 of them were laboratory-confirmed.

“Gauteng accounts for most of the cases at 89% with 176 reported from three districts. Free State accounts for 6% with 11 of the cases, reported from Fezile Dabi District.

“North West has recorded five cases, Limpopo four cases and one case in Mpumalanga,” Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said in a statement.

Mohale said the focus has been on preventing further person-to-person transmission of the disease where there was no reported cholera outbreak.

He indicated that the spread of the cholera cases can be attributed to social gatherings.

“The department appeals to the general public to maintain strict compliance with personal hygiene, especially with food preparations, social gatherings and funeral services.”

Blue Drop report

The cholera deaths in Gauteng, the Free State and Mpumalanga are symptomatic of a widespread collapse of water and sanitation infrastructure.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Blue Drop Watch Report released on 6 June, the drinking water in areas such as Hammanskraal, Parys and Phake have been contaminated by faecal bacteria such as E. coli.

The source of the outbreak was still yet to be identified, however, the department had stated pollution of the Apies River by the Rooiwal sewage treatment plants was the most likely cause of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

Last month, the City of Tshwane announced that it would allocate R450 million over the next three years to complete the first phase of upgrades at the Rooiwal water plant.

At least R2.5 billion will be needed for the second phase of the project.

The Rooiwal system releases water to the Leeuwkraal Dam, which is extracted by Temba Water Treatment Works and then distributed to households in Hammanskraal.

In addition, the city also revealed that it was looking to provide financial assistance to the families of those who died from cholera.