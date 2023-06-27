Daily news update: Diepkloof protests, cholera death toll and Outa vs Nsfas CEO

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Police have confirmed that three suspects have been arrested following Monday morning’s violent protests along the N1 and N12 highways in Diepkloof.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said members of the South African Police Service (Saps) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Public Order Policing unit were sent to Diepkloof after receiving reports of a protest.

“The demonstrators had blockaded the N1 freeway and Chris Hani Road in the early hours of the morning, causing significant disruptions to traffic,” he said.

Cholera cases linked to social gatherings, funerals – Health Dept as death toll rises

Picture: iStock

The majority of the positive cholera cases and deaths have been linked to social gatherings and funerals.

This is according to the national Department of Health.

On Sunday, the department confirmed the death toll from the cholera outbreak had risen to 43.

Gauteng accounts for most of the deaths, with 35 people confirmed to have died from the gastrointestinal disease.

While there has been a decline in the total number of infections, there are currently 197 confirmed cases across the country.

Outa lays criminal complaint against Nsfas CEO Andile Nongogo for fraud and corruption

NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo. Picture: Supplied.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid criminal complaints against Nsfas CEO Andile Nongogo, as well as one of his former colleagues and two others, for fraud and corruption.

Nongogo is also the former CEO of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SSETA).

Outa said it has asked for a police investigation into the conduct of Duduzile Mwelase, a senior manager at SSETA, and Anania Baloyi and Ngwenya Baloyi, both from Five Stars Communications and Projects CC (Five Star), which is a SSETA service provider.

Outa’s complaint is over the branding of a tender box, that Five Star provided for SSETA.

Unisa’s 150th anniversary: Historic journey towards accessible education

Unisa’s 150th anniversary. Photo: GCIS

Unisa celebrated a historic milestone today – the university’s 150th anniversary. Despite recent controversies, the spirit of the commemoration wasn’t dampened.

The anniversary comes hot on the heels of allegations against Unisa related to administrative missteps and supply chain issues.

Distinguished attendees included former president and chancellor of Unisa – Thabo Mbeki, Unisa council chairperson – Mashukudu J Maboa, as well as principal and vice-chancellor – Professor Puleng LenkaBula.

Bulls and Sbu Nkosi part ways: ‘Best time to move on’

Sbu Nkosi and the Bulls have parted ways. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Bulls and wing Sbu Nkosi have ended their relationship.

The Bulls said in a statement on Monday that they had agreed to an early termination of Nkosi’s contract by mutual consent. Nkosi will leave the union with immediate effect.

Chief Executive Officer at the Bulls, Edgar Rathbone said: “I would like to thank Sbu for all that he has contributed towards our campaigns during his time with us. I know that it wasn’t an easy time for him personally, but I am confident that the support we provided to him was invaluable.”

Dineo Ranaka diagnosed with severe chronic depression following social media meltdown

Radio jock Dineo Ranaka says she has been diagnosed with severe chronic depression. Picture: Instagram / dineoranaka

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has given her fans an update on her well-being, after sharing her struggles with mental health last month, where she confessed that she’s feeling suicidal.

On Saturday, Dineo took to social media to thank her fans, friends and family for the calls, the texts, the prayers and the well wishes.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with severe chronic depression… I feel like I need to allow myself to re-introduce myself to myself because I’ve been a high functioning person with depression,” she wrote.