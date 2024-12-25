Christmas babies: Eastern Cape mom born on December 25th welcomes twins

While other provinces are yet to release their figures, birth numbers are expected to increase as more mothers welcome their bundles of joy.

Every year, South Africa celebrates babies born on Christmas Day, and this year was no different.

Health MECs, premiers and mayors across the country have been visiting hospitals to congratulate new mothers while showering them with gifts.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza has also been visiting Gauteng hospitals in a campaign to get mothers to register their babies. He handed out birth certificates to nine South African mothers who gave birth at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday, 25 December.

Eastern Cape Christmas babies

In the Eastern Cape, Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa announced that the province had recorded 44 babies before lunchtime.

At the Mthatha General Hospital, a mother who celebrates her birthday on Christmas Day will now share her day with her twin boys after giving birth on her birthday.

Capa also shared concerns over teenage mothers, urging them to go back to school.

Free State

The Free State province welcomed 24 babies 1am and 8am on Christmas Day.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome the 24 babies born at health facilities in the Free State between 1am and 8am on Christmas Day. Babies born on Christmas Day always have a very special place in our celebrations on the day. Maternity wards in the Free State reported that nine female and 15 male babies were born between 1am and 8am,” said the department.

The first baby, a boy, was born at the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein at 12.15am.

“We expect that the number of births will increase during the course of the day.”

KwaZulu-Natal Christmas babies

MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal Nomagugu Simelane announced on Wednesday morning that the province had welcomed 47 Christmas babies – 26 girls and 21 boys — as of 6.30am.

The province also welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — from the Umphumulo Hospital.

Simelane, however, expressed concerns over teenage mothers who gave birth at the province’s hospitals.

Three 15-year-old girls gave birth.

“This means they were 14 years old when they conceived, and we can agree that this is not acceptable. Two of the fathers are 19 years old and 23 years old. We need to collaborate as communities to ensure this does not happen. We also have 16-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old mothers,” said Simelane.

“To all our Christmas babies, may your lives be filled with love, laughter and purpose. To their mothers, thank you and congratulations for bringing such joy into the world. You are appreciated and you are not alone.”

The Western Cape has reportedly welcomed 18 babies — eight boys and 10 girls. Limpopo recorded 40 Christmas babies, while Mpumalanga is currently leading with 63 babies.

