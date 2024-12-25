How SA’s influential spent Christmas Day

From beachfront gatherings to festive braais, South Africa’s influential individuals shared how they spent a joyful and sunny Christmas Day.

From spending time along South Africa’s coastline to roasting a leg of lamb at a family reunion, these were some of the activities that marked how high-profile individuals in the country celebrated Christmas Day.

While many people around the world celebrate Christmas in a cold, snowy winter environment, those in the Southern Hemisphere experience the opposite, often trading sweaters for swimsuits.

How high-profile people spent Christmas

To find out how people spent Christmas Day, The Citizen spoke to some high-profile individuals.

For North-West University economics Professor Raymond Parsons, it was “a time to support the local economy with additional last-minute Xmas spending”.

“The rest of Xmas day will be a traditional one, with family in Hermanus, with supporting refreshments and gifts.

“Our thoughts and deeds at this time of the year must also be shared with those less well-off than ourselves,” said Parsons.

Military and defence expert Helmoed-Römer Heitman described Christmas as “a bit boring”.

“I am at my desk, busy with a book project,” he said.

Friends and family illustrations

Brand and communications expert Sarah Britten devoted the day to sharing Christmas messages with ‘friends and family’ — “illustrating them with some of my paintings”.

“I sketched a crocodile wearing a Christmas hat because last week, while I was near the Kruger National Park, a young crocodile got into my bedroom during lunch.

“I am going to my mother’s house to celebrate with my sister and her kids.

“I have prepared my Christmas salad: watermelon, mint, feta, and toasted sunflower seeds.

“My mom is buying rotisserie chickens from Woolworths because she is tired of cooking turkey.

“My brother in the UK sent us some items — using Checkers Sixty60 — so we will enjoy those too.

Family overseas

“We will video call him when we are all together and wish him well.

“My other brother is spending Christmas with him in London, so we’ll toast each other with Prosecco,” said Britten.

SA Breweries executive and board member Zoleka Lisa spent “a very special Christmas on the West Coast with family”.

“I am enjoying a bit of sun, sea, and sand,” said Lisa.

Also enjoying SA’s coastline experience was Business Unity South Africa CEO Cas Coovadia.

“While I do not celebrate Christmas, I am spending quiet time with family in eThekwini,” said Coovadia.

Quiet time with family

Spending time with family was also how theatre and film producer Aubrey Sekhabi spent Christmas.

“Today I am the cook.”

“I am preparing lunch for family, and there’s music in the air.

“I am celebrating the day with my wife, mom, and my brother.

“My sons — who are twins — are here, while my daughter Shalati has gone to visit her grandmother in Rustenburg,” said Sekhabi.

For leading clinical psychologist Dr Keitumetse Mashego, Christmas “is as an ordinary day—part of my resting and downtime, before I start again in January”.

Presents for grandchildren

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana spent the day with family. “Woke up with my dad and wife to hand over Christmas presents to my grandchildren”.

“I am spending the afternoon with my cousin — putting a leg of lamb on coals,” said Swana.

SA National Parks communications general manager JP Louw said he spent time “doing a braai, salads, garlic bread, and other goodies”.

“I am with family in my hometown and birthplace of Munsieville in Mogale City,” said Louw.

