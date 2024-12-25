Celebs And Viral

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

25 Dec 2024

01:06 pm

Mzansi celebs’ Christmas snaps – Minnie Dlamini, Rachel Kolisi, Jojo Robinson, DJ Tira, and more [PICS]

Which celebrity snap is your favourite this Christmas?

Celebrities

Stunning celebrity Christmas photoshoots. Picture: Minnie Dlamini – Instagram/@ minniedlamini

Mzansi’s A-listers are spreading festive cheer with stunning Christmas snaps, from Minnie Dlamini to Rachel Kolisi, Jojo Robinson, DJ Tira, and more.

From cozy family portraits to dazzling holiday outfits, these stars took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations.

Mzansi celebs’ Christmas snaps

Minnie Dlamini

The TV personality embraced the festive spirit with a striking red dress, perfectly complementing the Christmas red-and-white theme.

Rachel Kolisi

The estranged wife of rugby star Siya Kolisi posted images of herself with her beautiful children and Siya’s siblings.

Jojo Robinson

The Real Housewives of Durban star, who is still healing from her facelift surgery, also gave fans a sneak peek inside her family’s Christmas photoshoot.

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi

DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khathi, along with their beautiful children, stunned in custom-made silk PJ sets.

K Naomi

The TV personality posted stunning pictures of her family, featuring her husband and their beautiful children.

Basetsana Khumalo

The media mogul also shared a family photo with green dominating the theme.

Kairo and Glammy

DJ Zinhle and the late AKA’s daughter, Kairo Forbes, also stunned in a Christmas photoshoot with her glammy, Lynn Forbes.

Tatjana Schoenmaker

The two-time Olympic champion also shared Christmas snaps with her husband, Joel Smith.

