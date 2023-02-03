Sorry we left you hanging – thanks for sticking with us

Earl Coetzee

If you’re a subscriber or regular reader of The Citizen, you may have noticed your favourite news website was offline for the better part of two days since Wednesday.

This was the result of a major technical lapse by one of our service providers, which also crippled several other websites as well as leaving scores of internet users without access around the country.

While this outage is the main reason for our site going AWOL these past two days, we weren’t completely blameless and we have learned a valuable lesson regarding eggs, multiple baskets, and such.

We promise that in future we will be better prepared and have multiple failsafe systems in place.

And who knows, this outage may have been a blessing in disguise, as it has prompted some long overdue technical enhancements to the site, which will not only ensure we stay online, but could also improve user experience.

In the meantime, there may still be a few glitches as we clear the last of the gremlins out of our systems. We ask that you bear with us while these issues are resolved, and please reach out to us on our social media channels or at support@citizen.co.za to report any issues you may encounter.

Thank you for sticking with us during the past couple of days. We appreciate you.