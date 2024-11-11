News

Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Molefe Seeletsa

11 Nov 2024

JUST IN: City of Joburg agrees to pay Eskom R1.4bn to avoid power being cut off

Eskom recently issued a warning that it may cut Johannesburg’s electricity supply if the city fails to settle its debt.

City of Johannesburg City Power Eskom

Energy and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Gallo Images / Deon Raath

The City of Joburg has agreed to pay R1.4 billion of outstanding bill to Eskom by the end of the month, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has announced.

Ramokgopa, flanked by Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, confirmed during a media briefing on Monday that the city would pay part of its debt to Eskom.

“We have agreed that City Power will pay the current account,” the minister said.

Ramokgopa met with City of Joburg officials on Monday to address tensions between the metropolitan municipality and Eskom following a public dispute.

ALSO READ: Eskom ‘not to blame’ for Joburg’s electricity debt crisis – Outa

Last week, Eskom issued a warning that it may cut Johannesburg’s electricity supply if the city fails to settle its debt to the utility.

The City of Joburg and its entity, City Power, currently owe R4.9 billion in unpaid bills, according to Eskom.

Additionally, Eskom noted an upcoming charge of R1.4 billion due at the end of November 2024, which will bring the city’s total outstanding balance to R6.3 billion.

This is a developing story

City of Johannesburg (COJ) City Power Eskom Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

RELATED ARTICLES