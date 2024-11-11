JUST IN: City of Joburg agrees to pay Eskom R1.4bn to avoid power being cut off

Eskom recently issued a warning that it may cut Johannesburg’s electricity supply if the city fails to settle its debt.

The City of Joburg has agreed to pay R1.4 billion of outstanding bill to Eskom by the end of the month, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has announced.

Ramokgopa, flanked by Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, confirmed during a media briefing on Monday that the city would pay part of its debt to Eskom.

“We have agreed that City Power will pay the current account,” the minister said.

Ramokgopa met with City of Joburg officials on Monday to address tensions between the metropolitan municipality and Eskom following a public dispute.

Last week, Eskom issued a warning that it may cut Johannesburg’s electricity supply if the city fails to settle its debt to the utility.

The City of Joburg and its entity, City Power, currently owe R4.9 billion in unpaid bills, according to Eskom.

Additionally, Eskom noted an upcoming charge of R1.4 billion due at the end of November 2024, which will bring the city’s total outstanding balance to R6.3 billion.

Minister of Electricity, Mr. Ramokgopa together with the Executive Mayor of @CityofJoburgZA Cllr. Morero flanked by officials brief the media on outcomes of the meeting to prevent termination of electricity supply to the City by Eskom. ^NJ

#PayYourCOJBill #PayYourDues pic.twitter.com/n3jZy96wVV — Joburg Finance (@JoburgFinance) November 11, 2024

This is a developing story