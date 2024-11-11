Cable thieves arrested after shootout at Joburg substation

Seven cable thieves tied up security guards before opening fire on their back-up in the 18th violent incident involving City Power staff in 2024.

Two alleged cable thieves were arrested after a foiled robbery at a substation in Observatory, Johannesburg.

While the alleged thieves had tied up two security guards during their night attack on the Bellevue substation, back-up arrived quickly and ensured two suspects were arrested after an exchange of gunfire.

Thieves grab cable left by contractors

Isaac Mangena, spokesperson for Johannesburg’s electricity utility City Power, explained on Monday that the incident happened on Sunday night.

Condemning the “brazen attack”, he said seven armed men attempted to tamper with critical infrastructure and steal copper cables.

“The attack occurred when the two security officers, who were patrolling the substation, were overpowered by the assailants, tied up, and forced to lie face down on the ground,” he said.

“When the officers failed to respond during their midnight patrol and their communications went silent, the City Power control room operator acted swiftly and dispatched a response team to the scene.”

When the team arrived they allegedly found the suspects attempting to steal a 52m three-core copper cable, which had been left on-site by contractors.

“The suspects immediately opened fire on the response team, leading to a violent exchange of gunfire.

“Fortunately, the City Power team was able to repel the attackers, resulting in the capture of two suspects, aged 38 and 50, while five others fled the scene.”

The copper cable was traced to a salvage yard in Reuven and recovered.

The two suspects have been detained at Yeoville Police Station and are expected to appear at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. They face charges of tampering with essential infrastructure, robbery, and attempted murder.

Cable thieves increasingly target City Power staff

Mangena said the incident serves as a stark reminder of the often violent criminal activities that target City Power employees. He said this trend was deeply concerning.

“The company reiterates its commitment to the safety and security of all its staff and operations. City Power is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators face the full force of the law.”

He said in another incident, two contractors were conducting an authorised meter audit in Colette Drive in Alexandra on 28 October when they were held hostage by local tenants despite identifying themselves with professional credentials.

“The contractors were locked inside the property, denied exit, and subjected to a harrowing ordeal simply for performing their duties.

“Although they were ultimately released unharmed, the incident raises serious concerns about the safety of City Power personnel in the region.”

Three days after this incident, City Power had to temporarily withdraw technicians from repairing a damaged electricity pole in Alexandra after two electricians were robbed at gunpoint.

“Four unknown males approached the two electricians who were inside a stationary vehicle,” Mangena explained at the time.

“The four robbed our workers of their personal belongings including cellphones and wallets at gunpoint, and then fled from the scene.”

Attacks prolong service disruptions

He added on Monday the utility has had 18 documented violent incidents in 2024 alone.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said, “These attacks on our staff are utterly unacceptable. We cannot continue to operate in an environment where our employees’ safety is constantly at risk.”

She said these attacks prolong service disruptions and compromise the quality of life for residents.