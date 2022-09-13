City of Tshwane hands out 200 title deeds in Atteridgeville

Citizen Reporter

The City of Tshwane handed out 200 title deeds in a township in the West of Pretoria, Atteridgeville – extension 7 on Tuesday.

MMC for Human Settlements Abel Tau said today’s work was part of the office’s drive to provide security of tenure to the rightful owners who have been allocated low cost houses.

According to Tau, the Human Settlements Department has previously experienced challenges with reaching beneficiaries to collect their title deeds owing to several reasons, including changing contact details without notifying municipal offices and this has often led to beneficiaries waiting for a long time to acquire their title deeds.

“To address this, my department has issued calling letters to the beneficiaries to ensure that they receive this important property ownership document.

“From the beginning of my tenure as the MMC for Human Settlements, I have upheld a policy that seeks to prioritise the urgent modernisation of our housing provision system, which is necessary to accelerate the transfer of title deeds,” said Tau.

He added that handing over title deeds is an ongoing process which remained a core priority of the current multiparty administration.

“The City of Tshwane remains committed to accelerating the issuing of title deeds and providing a range of mixed social housing solutions to deserving beneficiaries.”

“Residents who are uncertain about the status of their title deeds are urged to visit their nearest municipal office for assistance.”

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

