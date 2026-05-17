In case you missed it: Cat Matlala enters plea deal | Idac on Mkhwanazi arrest warrant | CoT spending on suspended officials

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 17 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, criminally accused tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is reportedly in discussions with the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) over a possible plea deal.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has addressed speculation over a warrant of arrest for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Furthermore, City of Tshwane mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, has revealed that the municipality spends at least R30 million per year on salaries of suspended officials.

Weather tomorrow: 18 May 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Monday evening into Tuesday.

The strong winds are likely to create difficult navigation conditions at sea, while parts of the Western Cape could also experience rain, showers and possible thundershowers. Read full forecast here.

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Tender fraud case takes new turn as Cat Matlala enters plea negotiations – report

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 13 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Criminally accused tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is reportedly in discussions with the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) over a possible plea ideal.

The negotiations are said to hinge on his willingness to provide evidence implicating certain individuals in a large-scale corruption probe linked to his company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

Earlier this week, Matlala appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court together with suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and several co-accused cops in connection to a R228 million contract awarded to Medicare, which was later cancelled in May 2025.

Reports have now emerged that Matlala’s legal representatives have initiated engagement with Idac in an effort to secure a plea agreement in exchange for cooperation.

CONTINUE READING: Tender fraud case takes new turn as Cat Matlala enters plea negotiations – report

Idac addresses speculation over Mkhwanazi’s arrest warrant

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on 18 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has addressed speculation over a warrant of arrest for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

This amid rumours swirling on social media about Mkhwanazi’s imminent arrest on allegations of torturing suspects during questioning. Several individuals, including Fadiel Adams and Mary de Haas, have shared allegations about the political killings task team (PKTT) employing extreme methods to get suspects to talk.

De Haas appeared before the parliament’s ad hoc committee in November last year and shared these allegations. She said families had informed her their relatives were being abused by the PKTT to get them to make statements.

CONTINUE READING: Idac addresses speculation over Mkhwanazi’s arrest warrant

City of Tshwane spends R30 million on suspended officials

City of Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The mayor of the City of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, has revealed that the municipality spends at least R30 million per year on salaries of suspended officials.

She highlighted that it is concerning that the city spends this much on people sitting at home, and most of the money goes to senior officials. This also hinders service delivery in the area.

“One of the concerns that we have was the amount of money that we pay for people who are sitting at home,” she said on eNCA.

Moya said the challenge is that these disciplinary cases drag on, with some dating back to 2023. Also concerning is that some of these suspended officials allegedly find ways to delay their disciplinary processes.

CONTINUE READING: City of Tshwane spends R30 million on suspended officials

Two cops among killed in Limpopo N1 horror crash as arrests made in missing toddler case

Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A devastating head-on collision on the N1 in Limpopo has claimed the lives of three people, including two police officers.

The crash occurred near Ha Phasa on the evening of Friday, 15 May 2026.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) from Botlokwa in the Capricorn district responded to the scene at around 6:50pm, where they encountered two badly wrecked vehicles following the impact.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba, preliminary investigations indicate that a white Hyundai i20, travelling from south to north, collided with an oncoming Toyota Corolla Sprinter.

CONTINUE READING: Two cops among killed in Limpopo N1 horror crash as arrests made in missing toddler case

Man goes seven days sober, drinks on eighth day and gets arrested for drunk driving

Picture: iStock.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Transport and Human Settlements has shared another list of those arrested for drunk driving, and, as usual, at least one person had an excuse for their behaviour.

Drunk driving has been a concern in South Africa, with the Portfolio Committee on Transport supporting the national department’s consideration of a total ban on alcohol use on the roads.

“It has become clear that driving under the influence of alcohol has reached alarming levels, resulting in unnecessary loss of life. The committee and its predecessors may not have exercised sufficient rigour in their oversight role.

“The committee supports considering a total ban on alcohol use by drivers,” said committee chairperson Donald Selamolela at the time.

CONTINUE READING: Man goes seven days sober, drinks on eighth day and gets arrested for drunk driving

Yesterday’s news recap

Read here: Brown Mogotsi fights back | Motsoaledi on NHI | Police make arrests in viral gun video