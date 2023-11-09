City Power contractors who demanded R2k from customer nabbed

The pair threatened to disconnect the customer's electricity if the bribe was not paid.

Two City Power contractors have been arrested for attempting to solicit R2,000 bribe from one of the energy supplier’s customers.

The pair threatened to disconnect the customer’s household power if they were not paid the bribe amount. The customer is also facing arrest after he agreed to pay the bribe.

The incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon, unravelling a disturbing episode in Olifantsvlei, in the south of Johannesburg.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the two contractors, disguised as meter auditors on behalf of the entity, visited the unsuspecting customer under the pretext of conducting a routine meter audit.

Immediate disconnection

After inspecting the meter, they claimed that it had been bypassed and as such had to be disconnected immediately.

Seizing the opportunity, the contractors then demanded R2,000 from the customer to prevent the disruption of their electricity supply. Shockingly, the customer acquiesced to the demand.

As City Power officials delved into the matter, investigations substantiated the contractors’ claim about the tampered meter.

“The two were apprehended and taken to the police station to effect the arrest,” Mangena said.

Consequently, a case encompassing charges of extortion, bribery, and corruption has been officially opened against the contractors at the Mondeor Police Station.

Mangena also expressed concern about a pattern among some City Power contractors and has warned the public to remain vigilant against unscrupulous opportunists.

“It has also come to our attention that some of the contractors demand payment from customers when carrying out duties sanctioned by the entity, such as repairs,” he said.

Before making payments

He advised customers to check with City Power offices before making any payments.

In March, another City Power contractor got arrested when video evidence showed him swapping out 20 meters of copper cables with Aerial Bunched Cable (ABC) on Hamberg Road, Witpoortjie.

Mangena reminded the public: “Tampering with essential infrastructure is a serious crime and carries a maximum of 15 years of jail time without an option of a fine.”