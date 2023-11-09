City Power targets non-paying businesses in Alex

City Power finds businesses in Alexandra and surrounding suburbs owing R15 million to the city collectively.

City Power disconnected residents and businesses owing at least R3 million collectively, during its revenue collection drive in Alexandra and surround in areas on Thursday.

Spokesperson Alex Mangena explained that the drive sought to collect owed money of up to R15 million from about 10 businesses altogether.

“We are targeting businesses in this area, including in suburbs such as Melrose, Kew, Bramley, Wynberg, among others,” he said. “We will ensure we will deal with each and every business that owes the city [of Johannesburg]”

ALSO READ: What City Power really means by its ‘challenges’

“It is really worrying to us as City Power that we still have businesses that do not pay for electricity, or some of them as we have found during this operation, have bypassed… meaning that they are using electricity without paying. They are making a lot of money.”

He said one customer owed more than R2 million, while another business owed R311 000 and another owed R427 000. These were all disconnected.

ALSO READ: City Power faces glitch in load shedding transition from Eskom

Mangena added that City Power would intensify this operation so that billions would be recovered city-wide. “[This will] send a strong message to non-paying customers to ensure they pay their debt or have their power supply cut off.”

He concluded that all customers who were disconnected can contact the entity to arrange reconnection, once their payments are up to date.

ALSO READ: City Power: ‘Some challenges’ with new load shedding schedule

Contractors arrested

On Wednesday, it came to light that two City Power contractors have been arrested for attempting to solicit R2,000 bribe from one of the energy supplier’s customers.

The pair threatened to disconnect the customer’s household power if they were not paid the bribe amount. The customer is also facing arrest after he agreed to pay the bribe.