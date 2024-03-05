WATCH: City Power warns Eikenhof repairs may affect water supply in Joburg

Rand Water is currently not pumping water, and unfortunately, no alternative supply is available.

City Power said emergency repairs on a feeder board at the Eikenhof substation sub-station may affect water supply to Johannesburg and areas west of the city.

The regional power utility is conducting emergency repairs on a feeder board at Eikenhof substation after one of the isolators experienced a flash-over on Monday evening.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the incident, which happened around 8pm, affects the dedicated transformer supplying power to Rand Water Board pump station.

Watch City Power technicians conducting repairs at the Eikenhof sub-station

Water supply

“This means the Rand Water is currently not pumping water, and unfortunately, no alternative supply is available. City Power teams reacted swiftly and are on site working on solutions.

“We will be dismantling the feeder board where the flashover occurred to do the repairs and pressure-test it before attempting to restore. We, unfortunately, anticipate this work to go until Tuesday evening,” Mangena said.

Mangena added that water supply may be disrupted.

“This may affect the water supply to Joburg and areas west of Joburg, including Mogale City, Krugersdorp, Carletonville, parts of Brits and Rustenburg. Power supply to the residential customers feeding from Eikenhof substation is fortunately not affected by this.”

Mangena said they have notified the Rand Water Board and is working closely with its teams to implement solutions to restore water supply.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, daytime load shedding continues to remain suspended for the week ahead before implementing stage 2 in the evenings.

“Due to the return of some generating units to service since Friday and the sufficient emergency reserves, load shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Monday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, stage 2 load shedding will resume from 16h00 until 05h00 on Tuesday, when load shedding will be suspended again from 05h00 until 16h00,” it added

Eskom further noted that the alternating pattern of suspending load shedding from 5am until 4pm and implementing stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until further notice.

