Load Shedding August 24, 2023 | 4:39 pm

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

24 Aug 2023

04:39 pm

City Power introduces independent power producers as it battles load shedding

By Faizel Patel - Senior Digital Journalist

City Power said the power from the independent producers will reduce its reliance on Eskom.

City Power takes major step in battle against load shedding

Environment Infrastructure MMC Jack Sekwaila together with City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/X

As the country continues to suffer from relentless load shedding, City Power on Wednesday took a major step in the battle against the power cuts.

The Johannesburg power utility attained 92MW of power from independent power producers (IPPs) through a short-term power purchase agreement (STPPP) to help address the rolling blackouts in the city.

City Power said the agreements with the IPPs will reduce its reliance on Eskom.

MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services (EISD) Jack Sekwaila said four bidders have been given the green light to procure electricity for the city, out of the 16 that had applied. The city claims this will cost it less than procuring electricity from Eskom.

Milestone

Sekwaila said four IPPs will supply power from a variety of sources, including waste to energy, gas to power, and photovoltaic (PV) solar generation.

“The city will be procuring power from four successful bidders, cheaper than we currently procure from Eskom, which is an added advantage. The viable injection points to connect the IPPs have already been identified by City Power.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: City Power goes on disconnection spree in Alexandra, cutting several businesses’ power

Solar geysers

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava claimed the entity has made inroads to cushion Johannesburg residents from the gruelling effects of load shedding.

“As a result, the main benefit for these STPPPs is that the City will be procuring power from the 4 successful bidders, which are cheaper than what we currently procure from Eskom. In addition, the two winning bidders are ready to connect their energy source to our grid immediately.”

The utility said it has also started with the installation 20 000 solar-heated geysers in the city as part of its energy expansion programme.

“The city is currently engaging DMRE for more units which will go a long way to address the challenges brought about by load shedding.”

ALSO READ: City Power to reduce load shedding hours for Joburg

Read more on these topics

city power Eskom Rolling blackouts

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Celebs And Viral ‘I am the breadwinner in my family’: Inside Jub Jub’s bail plea
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe