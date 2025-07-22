City Power employees among seven arrested for copper theft

City Power said 15 employees are undergoing disciplinary action, many of whom are linked to fraud, collusion with contractors, and theft.

About 840 pieces of suspected stolen copper pipes, with a street value of over R200 000, concealed in boxes. Picture: City Power

Three City Power employees, along with four others, have been arrested for copper theft worth an estimated R200 000.

City Power confirmed that the suspects were arrested on Mandela Day on Friday.

Employees nabbed

The utility’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said the arrests were made in Reuven and Lenasia and form part of broader efforts to dismantle internal corruption and sabotage or theft that threaten the city of Johannesburg’s electricity network.

“The most alarming development occurred in the early hours of Friday when a trade assistant, cleaner, and an EPWP worker were intercepted while attempting to exit City Power’s Reuven Service Delivery Centre (SDC) with about 840 pieces of suspected stolen copper pipes, with a street value of over R200 000, concealed in boxes inside a company vehicle.

“The theft was detected by City Power security officers during a routine checkpoint inspection. Saps was immediately alerted, and the suspects were taken into custody on site. All three now face criminal charges,” Mangena said.

‘Disturbing’

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said it is disturbing and deeply disappointing to find that the power utility’s own staff are allegedly involved in the theft of public infrastructure.

“These are individuals entrusted with safeguarding our network, yet they’ve betrayed that responsibility. We will pursue disciplinary action without fear or favour.”

Shootout

The arrests come just days after a separate high-stakes operation in Denver, where City Power security personnel, with the support of Saps, JMPD, and private security, came under fire during a shootout with suspected infrastructure vandals.

Mashava said no injuries were reported.

“The shootout in Denver underscores the dangerous and organised nature of these crimes. We are dealing with syndicates who are armed and unafraid to confront law enforcement. We will not relent in the fight to protect Johannesburg’s electricity infrastructure.”

Cleanup

City Power said the arrests form part of an ongoing internal clean-up campaign launched by City Power in March 2025.

The utility said to date, 15 employees are undergoing disciplinary action, many of whom are linked to fraud, collusion with contractors, and theft.

City Power added that a total of 47 disciplinary cases have been processed since March 2024, including multiple suspensions and one criminal prosecution.

Those implicated include electricians, security officers, team leaders, and senior managers.

