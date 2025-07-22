JUST IN: Police make breakthrough in Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole’s murder

Mafole, who was the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits, was reportedly tied to probe into R2b electricity billing scandal.

City of Ekurhuleni forensic audit head Mpho Mafole was shot and killed on the R23 highway near Esselen Park. Picture: Facebook

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ekurhuleni municipality’s senior auditor, Mpho Mafole.

The 47-year-old Mafole, who was the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits, was gunned down last month.

The 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 23 July.

Second suspect

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they are looking for a second suspect linked to the murder of Mafole.

“The team is also looking for a second suspect by the name of Hlanganani Agripper Mncwango, after a warrant of arrest was issued for him by the court.

“The police urge Mncwango to hand himself over to the nearest police station or anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” Nevhuhulwi said.

ALSO READ: Police probe murder of Ekurhuleni senior auditor Mpho Mafole

Murder

Mafole was driving along the R23 in Kempton Park when he was shot and killed near Esselen Park by unknown suspects.

Police officers found Mafole lying in his car with gunshot wounds just before 6pm.

Mafole and his team were probing a massive electricity billing scandal that cost the City of Ekurhuleni more than R2 billion when he was killed.

Shock

Parliament’s cooperative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee reacted with shock to the assassination of Mafole.

The committee said Mafole was appointed to the position only three months before he was killed.

Committee Chairperson Dr Zweli Mkhize said the nature of Mafole’s work underscored the often-dangerous responsibilities undertaken by those at the forefront of rooting out corruption in our public institutions.

“The committee condemns this cowardly and violent act as this not only threatens the lives of dedicated public servants but also seeks to intimidate and hinder efforts to build clean and accountable governance, particularly in our municipalities where systemic failures persist,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize said the tragedy was a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen the protection of whistleblowers and anti-corruption officials

NOW READ: DJ Sumbody hit: Police make breakthrough, four arrested for murder