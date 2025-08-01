City Power extends free basic electricity registration – here’s the new deadline

Since launching its free basic electricity campaign in June, City Power has successfully registered 10 000 customers.

City Power has extended the free basic electricity (FBE) registration amid a growing demand.

Since launching its free basic electricity campaign in June, City Power has successfully registered 10 000 customers.

Residents who successfully registered will receive 50 kWh of electricity for free every month and will also be exempt from City Power’s R200 surcharge, which consists of a R70 service fee and a R130 network capacity charge.

On Thursday, spokesperson Isaac Mangena announced the extension to 31 December 2025 to allow more qualifying residents to benefit from the programme.

ALSO READ: Here’s how to manage household electricity usage as municipal tariff increases kick in

“This extension is in response to a growing demand and the need to ensure that no eligible resident is left behind as we target to register a total of 130 000 people for free monthly basic electricity,” said Mangena.

“Importantly, the programme has now been expanded to also accommodate households in informal settlements and areas that fall under Eskom’s electricity supply network. This will ensure that more of Johannesburg’s most vulnerable communities can benefit from this critical initiative.

“This initiative is part of City Power’s broader plan to promote social equity, reduce illegal connections, and ensure safe, legal access to electricity for all.”

City Power registration sites

As part of the continued outreach, pop-up registration sites will continue operating at malls, taxi ranks, community halls, regional customer service centres, and City Power’s Service Delivery Centres (SDCs) across all regions.

City Power will, for a limited period, replace bypassed or tampered meters at no cost as part of our ongoing meter audit and normalisation programme.

ALSO READ: What Eskom’s solar registration campaign means

“We wish to reiterate that our teams will no longer respond to outage queries from customers without meters or tampered meters,” said Mangena.

“So, we urge everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to also avoid facing a penalty fee of R14 000 for a single-phase household meter. We urge all eligible residents – including pensioners, child-headed households, unemployed individuals, and those earning less than R7 503.01 per month – to make use of this opportunity.”

Customers can register by visiting their nearest SDC or designated pop-up sites with their ID Document, City Power prepaid meter number, proof of income or grant (Sassa), three months’ bank statements, and Proof of residence – COJ municipal account (if applicable).

The application form is also available online at www.citypower.co.za/home.

READ NEXT: When is the deadline to register for free basic electricity?