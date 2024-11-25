City Power extends grace period on penalty fees for prepaid customers

The grace period was extended by six days - from 24 November to 30 November.

City Power has urged customers not to panic ahead of the Token Identifier rollover deadline because it will continue to assist customers to re-code their meters after 24 November.

The regional power utility said it had extended its grace period for non-payment of penalty fees to 30 November.

Continued assistance

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they will continue to assist customers to re-code their meters beyond 24 November 2024.

“By this afternoon (Sunday) all vending pre-paid customers had their meters recoded ahead of the deadline. We have seen an influx of previously non-vending customers to our Service Delivery Centres, especially in Lenasia and Alexandra, seeking assistance ahead of tonight’s cut-off date.

“We urge the customers not to panic and rush to our offices today as our teams will still be on the ground from Monday 25 November 2024, assisting customers with replacing and installing new meters,” Mangena said.

Key change tokens

Mangena said City Power has already pre-generated key change tokens for the outstanding non-vending customers.

“This will enable us to assist in converting prepaid meters even after tonight’s deadline. We have deployed more teams to collect the information of all customers that are already in queues and we will arrange our technicians to visit them from this coming week, to install new meters and replace those that have been tampered with – at no fee!

“Contact us on 011 490 7484 or make use of the toll-free Number: +27 80 020 2925. Our SDC will also still be open after tonight to assist customers with TID-related queries. Remember, the penalty fee is suspended until the end of this month,” he said.

Mangena has urged customers not to pay any technician, contractor or anyone purporting to be from City Power adding that making demands for cash payments must be immediately reported to City Power’s Security Risk Management on 0800 002 587.

