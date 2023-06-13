City Power gets R4.3bn for Joburg infrastructure projects

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance in the City of Joburg Dada Morero used the I Blew It TV show to explain the city’s dismal financial standing.

Morero presented the 2023 Budget Speech on Tuesday.

City Power has been allocated R23.7 billion operational budget, meant to address streetlight

repairs and installations, responsiveness to service failures and preventative maintenance and securing infrastructure from vandalism and theft.

ALSO READ: City Power gets R9m for fight against cable theft and vandalism

A three-year capital budget of R4.3 billion has been allocated for various infrastructure projects, including:

Energy efficiency – R234 million

Public lighting – R172 million

Rooftop solar power – R200 million

IT network upgrades – R205 million

Revenue protecting investments through upgrade of pre-paid and smart meters – R403 million

Emergency upgrade work for various facilities citywide – R275 million

R135 million has been allocated towards the security and protective measures to protect substations from vandalism and theft.

City Power security measures

Earlier this year, City Power announced plans to rollout “new and improved” security measures to deal with cable theft and vandalism.

The new measures include removing the underground network and replacing it with the overhead line, which is more difficult to steal.

City Power would also clear the shrubs where its cables run, for increased visibility and revamp of streetlights, most of which have been vandalised.

ALSO READ: City Power sees an increase in cable theft incidents during load shedding

“We are pumping more resources into the fight against cable theft and vandalism, and believe the war will be won, especially with the active involvement of the communities we serve,” said City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava at the time.

“The entity’s adopted infrastructure security strategy is centred around the communities, and includes crime information gathering and special security operations, the use of technology, armed response including local security contracting and recruitment of more security personnel.”

Johannesburg Water

Johannesburg Water’s allocation for operational budget is R15.6 billion, said Morero.

“This will mainly cater for a tariff increase of 9.3% based on a pass through on the water purchases from Rand Water to invest in maintenance of the water network.”

ALSO READ: City Power warns of imposters amid widespread cable theft

Johannesburg Water has further been allocated a R3.1 billion multi-year capital budget – that is R2.6 billion, and R514 million for water and sewers, respectively.

“The allocated budget will focus on programmes geared towards water and sewer pipe replacement, upgrades and storage infrastructure, the Wastewater Treatment Works Programme, as well as repairs and maintenance,” said Morero.

Sewer upgrades will be done in many areas including Orange Farm, Lanseria, Soweto, Diepsloot, Ennerdale and Cosmo City.

Johannesburg Water capacity upgrade and renewal programmes will also cater for the augmentation of water supply and the renewal of ageing infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Six arrested for cable theft in Joburg

“This is necessary to provide water pressure and continuity of supply to consumers in the event of supply disruption. The water pipe renewal programme aims at replacing the ageing water mains which have reached the end of their useful lifespan,” said Morero.