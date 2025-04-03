Four dead, one wounded in K43 Lenasia South mass shooting

The shooting comes less than a week after three people were found dead inside a vehicle in Vlakfontein.

Four people were shot dead in Lenasia South on Wednesday. Picture: Saps

The South African Police Services (Saps) in Gauteng are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder after four people were shot dead in Lenasia South.

It is understood the shooting happened along the K43 road on Wednesday morning.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said that on arrival at the scene, officers found three vehicles with multiple bullet holes and four deceased men with gunshot wounds.

“A fifth man, suspected to be involved in the incident, was found hiding in a toilet with bullet wounds. He was arrested for possession of a firearm after a firearm was discovered in his possession, with the serial number filed off,” he said.

Sibeko said the suspect was arrested and is receiving medical attention under police guard.

“One of the deceased was found lying in a trench with a firearm in the hand. The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown, and investigations continue.

“Anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” Sibeko said.

ALSO READ: Three people shot and killed inside a vehicle in Vlakfontein near Lenasia South

Trio found dead

The shooting comes less than a week after three people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lenasia South.

It is understood the men were shot dead at extension three of the Vlakfontein informal settlement on Monday.

Sibeko said they are investigating a case of murder.

“The police attended to a murder scene where they found three men shot and killed inside a Toyota vehicle. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, and investigations continue.”

KZN shootout

Meanwhile, five suspected cash-in-transit robbers (CIT), including a kingpin wanted for a string of cash-in-transit robberies in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), have been shot dead.

The robbers, who are from Gauteng, are also believed to be linked to a heist in KwaMashu on the M25 near Duff Road on Monday.

They were killed in a shootout with police at Ridgeview near Chesterville on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda noted the men were notorious for CIT robberies.

ALSO READ: Five suspected CIT robbers including kingpin shot dead in Durban [VIDEO]