City Power battles more than 2,400+ outages as Joburg freezes

Gauteng has been forecast to be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers, and light snowfall expected.

City Power has appealed to Johannesburg residents to cut electricity use as freezing, wet weather drives demand to critical levels, leaving more than 2 400 outage calls open across the city despite round‑the‑clock restoration efforts.

This comes after Gauteng experiences cloudy and cold weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers, and light snowfall expected in the south.

Gauteng weather warning

According to Gauteng Weather, the worst of the cold snap in the province is expected on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures at multi-year lows and snow possible in places.

Johannesburg has been forecast at a minimum of 1°C and a high of 4°C. Vereeniging is expected to be freezing at 0°C with a high of 5°C, while Pretoria will see the mercury dip to a minimum of 3°C and a high of 7°C.

Massive backlog

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility was battling a backlog of 2 450 open outage calls across its eight Service Delivery Centres (SDCs).

“This follows 2 585 open calls recorded this morning, meaning that despite technical teams working throughout the day to restore supply and close outstanding calls, the overall backlog remains exceptionally high as new faults continue to be reported.

“The figures show that Lenasia currently has the highest number of open calls at 455, followed by Hursthill with 445, Randburg with 357, Reuven with 354, Inner City with 343, Alexandra with 257, Roodepoort with 201 and Midrand with 38,” Mangena said.

‘Surging demand’

Mangena warned that surging demand during peak hours was overloading transformers and substations, while wet ground was slowing repair work.

“We will not compromise the safety of employees, contractors or the public in an effort to accelerate restoration during unsafe weather conditions,” he stressed.

Mangena added that the wet weather is also affecting some restoration work on the ground.

Electricity faults

A number of electricity faults, particularly underground cable faults, require technicians to conduct fault finding followed by excavation and trenching to expose the affected cable before repairs can begin.

“Where the ground is waterlogged, excavation may be unsafe or impractical, while open trenches can accumulate water and expose electrical infrastructure to further risk,” he said.

He urged customers to help ease the strain.

“Residents and businesses must reduce unnecessary consumption, especially between 05h00-09h00 and 17h00-21h00. Avoid using several high‑consumption appliances at once, and switch off what is not needed.”

‘Patience’

Mangena added that patience was vital as teams worked under difficult conditions.

“We recognise that prolonged outages during extremely cold weather are particularly difficult, but our teams are prioritising restoration according to the extent of each outage and public safety considerations,” he said.

Mangena said customers should avoid using several high-consumption appliances simultaneously. Where possible, the use of heaters, geysers, stoves, kettles and other high-energy appliances should be staggered, while appliances and lights that are not required should be switched off.

City Power apologised to customers experiencing prolonged outages and appealed for patience as teams continue working under difficult weather and network conditions to restore supply.