Concerns over Karpowerships deal as civil societies appeal govt’s decision

Civil society organisations have raised questions about the government’s unwavering support for the Turkish-based company, Karpowerships, and its decision to grant condonation to Karpowership SA to allow the company to submit a revised Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for its Richards Bay application, despite missing previous deadlines.

South Africans are growing increasingly frustrated with the persistent issue of load shedding. As the country searches for a solution, one company, Karpowerships, has emerged as a potential remedy.

However, a recent joint appeal lodged by prominent civil society organisations, including the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA), groundWork, The Green Connection, Natural Justice, and the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), aims to hold Karpowerships and the government accountable for what they claim are questionable actions.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

The appeal specifically targets the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment’s (DFFE) decision to grant the condonation.

The organisations argue that the approval of the condonation raises serious concerns about transparency and public participation. They highlight that the condonation was granted without proper notice or an opportunity for public input.

According to the organisations, Karpowerships’ ongoing failure to meet crucial deadlines raises doubts about the government’s support for the company, despite its track record.

Is there a necessity to accommodate Karpowership?

The company’s introduction in South Africa dates back more than three years, and its repeated delays have led many to question the necessity of accommodating Karpowerships at the expense of exploring alternative solutions.

“This never-ending, incremental EIA process for Karpowerships, outside of the regulated process and timeframes, is an abuse of the EIA process. This is why we appeal the condonation application,” expressed the organisations in a joint statement.

They argue that the burden placed on society to respond to repeated amendments undermines proper public participation and due process.

The financial burden and negative impacts on daily living expenses was also a concern. Media reports have suggested that Karpowership’s deal could cost R218 billion over a 20-year period, which will likely lock South Africans into an expensive energy contract.

With load shedding already hindering economic growth, the prospect of increased electricity prices raises further alarm among the public.

Threat to small-scale fishers

The organisations also emphasised the threat Karpowerships poses to small-scale fishers and the country’s food security.

“As Karpowership may operate near fish and mussel farms and breeding grounds, the environmental impact needs thorough assessment to ensure the preservation of vital marine ecosystems,” the joint statement said.

It was also noted that South Africa is already grappling with the worsening impacts of climate change, from droughts to flooding. The organisations argued that Karpowerships, emitting methane, a potent greenhouse gas, contradict the country’s transition to a more sustainable future.

The appeal by civil society organisations seeks to shed light on the Karpowerships deal and the potential consequences it may bring.