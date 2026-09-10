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Claim of drunken rage fails as Eastern Cape High Court jails girlfriend’s killer for life

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

10 September 2026

02:43 pm

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Gojana tried to get a lighter sentence by admitting to the attack but denying that he intended to kill her.

Claim of drunken rage fails as Eastern Cape High Court jails girlfriend's killer for life

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The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed a life imprisonment sentence handed down to 32-year-old Lindile Gojana by the Eastern Cape High Court, in Mthatha, for the premeditated murder of his girlfriend, Xoliseka Mbali.

The tragic incident unfolded on the afternoon of 21 October 2025 at Gojana’s family homestead in Nqeleni’s Nothintsila village.

What began as a quiet afternoon turned deadly when Mbali said she wanted to leave the house shortly after her former partner walked past the property.

A heated argument erupted, prompting Mbali to leap through a rondavel window to escape.

Gojana hunted her down, stabbed her repeatedly in open view, and forced her back inside onto a bed, where she died from her injuries.

He turned himself in to the local police later that evening.

Stripping away the excuses

During court proceedings, Gojana attempted to dodge the full weight of his crime by pleading guilty only to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He submitted a written statement claiming heavy alcohol consumption and uncontrolled rage led to the assault.

However, State Advocate Chumile Mkentane shattered that defence by calling Gojana’s own grandmother and the forensic pathologist to the witness stand.

Their crucial testimony exposed the deliberate, systematic nature of the knife attack, proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Gojana acted with clear intent to end Mbali’s life.

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Confronted with the overwhelming physical evidence and eyewitness account, the court rejected his attempts to downplay the violence, delivering the maximum penalty available under the law.

No tolerance

Prosecutorial teams emphasised that claims of jealousy or intoxication offer zero legal shield for taking a human life.

Welcoming the severe penalty, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Advocate Samkelo Mtwana, highlighted the ruling’s wider impact on society.

“This sentence sends a strong message that perpetrators of violence against women will be held fully accountable for their actions,” Mtwana stated.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence and femicide, while supporting efforts to eradicate these crimes from our communities.”

Read more on these topics

Court Crime Eastern Cape Gender-based Violence (GBV) high court jail
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