Clarification and apology

The Citizen apologises for making no reference to who had sponsored the cost of the trip to Israel.

The Citizen published Israel denies whispering in Trump’s ear for sanctions against SA on 10 April 2025 and ‘I don’t believe we pray to the same God’ – The heartbreaks at the centre of the Gaza conflict on 6 May 2025, both written by our journalist, Itumeleng Mafisa, after his trip to Israel.

The articles contained no reference to who had sponsored the cost of the trip, thus in breach of the Press Code, which prescribes that publications should clearly indicate when an outside organisation has contributed to the cost of newsgathering.

The trip was in fact sponsored by the SA Board of Jewish Deputies. We apologise that this was not indicated to our readers at the time. The two articles have been updated. We have taken steps to avoid such an error in the future.