OPINION: Why was Rayners snubbed for top PSL Awards?

Ronwen Williams and Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates with the trophy after a Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 18 May 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

I’ve made it clear before who I believe should be named the 2024–25 PSL Footballer of the Season. For me, it was always going to be a tight race between Mamelodi Sundowns duo Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners.

Rayners’ omission is startling

That’s why I was genuinely taken aback when Rayners’ name was missing from both the Footballer of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season shortlists.

These two awards are decided by head coaches and fellow professionals in the Betway Premiership who are not permitted to vote for players from their own clubs.

I’m not here to take anything away from the three players who were nominated. I want to congratulate Ribeiro, Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng, and the rejuvenated Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United.

But the omission of Rayners is a big talking point. When the nominees were revealed on Tuesday, it reignited a conversation that many had already been having. Has Rayners’ impact this season been undervalued? His numbers speak volumes.

14 league goals in a 28-game campaign is an exceptional return. Add to that four goals in the Carling Knockout Cup, including a brace against Kaizer Chiefs, and nine league assists, and you’re looking at a total of 27 direct goal contributions across domestic competitions. That kind of output should, at the very least, earn a nomination.

Rayners finished just two goals behind Ribeiro in the Golden Boot race. So how is it possible that he was completely overlooked? Unless other players had significantly better stats, which they didn’t, it’s difficult to justify his exclusion.

No strong case

I’m reluctant to scrutinise the stats of the players who were nominated ahead of him. It wouldn’t be fair as they didn’t vote for themselves. However, from a purely footballing perspective, there’s no strong case for Rayners being left out.

Credit must go to the selected trio, and I wish them all the best ahead of the awards ceremony on July 29. And it would be nothing short of a scandal if Ribeiro doesn’t walk away with the Footballer of the Season award.