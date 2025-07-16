Two Bethlehem residents arrested for ghost worker fraud

The Bethlehem case emerges amid growing concerns about ghost worker fraud across South African government institutions.

Two individuals appeared before the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing fraud charges.

The pair’s court appearance follows allegations that they collected monthly salaries of approximately R10,000 each from Dihlabeng Local Municipality without ever reporting for work.

Reitumetse Moeng, 28, and Moeketsi Calvin Motloung, 48, were arrested on 14 July 2025, in connection with what authorities describe as a sophisticated ghost worker scheme that operated for several years before detection.

Ghost worker investigation spans four years

The fraud investigation began in 2021 when Bethlehem Serious Corruption Investigation detectives received reports about unknown individuals appearing on the municipality’s payroll system.

Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli, the police spokesperson, confirmed that evidence was systematically collected and presented to the National Prosecuting Authority for consideration of prosecution.

“On 14 July 2025, the accused were arrested and brought before [court], where the case was postponed to 14 August 2025,” Mohobeleli revealed.

Both accused individuals were released on R5,000 bail each, with investigations continuing.

Broader pattern of ghost worker fraud

Parliament recently demanded an immediate audit of suspected ghost employees within the South African Police Service Crime Intelligence Division following the arrest of seven senior officials on corruption charges between June and July 2025.

Jan Naudè de Villiers, chairperson of the portfolio committee on public service and administration, submitted a formal request to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu calling for an independent investigation into payroll fraud and the possibility of non-existent workers drawing salaries from the South African Police Service.

Sophisticated criminal networks

De Villiers emphasised that ghost worker fraud represents more than isolated incidents, describing it as sophisticated criminal activity requiring extensive coordination.

“It takes sophisticated collusion to create and maintain these ghost-worker employees, who operate like organised criminal syndicates embedded in our government systems,” he explained.

