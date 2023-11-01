Class of 2023 matric exams marked by challenges and cheating scare

South Africa’s Class of 2023 has officially embarked on their matriculation exams, with the first week bringing to light a mix of successes and concerns across various districts. The education department and law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to maintain the integrity of these critical examinations.

Absenteeism concerns

Jacaranda FM reported while the majority of districts in Gauteng reported a smooth start to the exams, absenteeism has raised concerns. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona revealed that in Tshwane West, the majority of full-time candidates attended, but a few challenges arose. Eight candidates approached officials, stating they were unprepared to write. Furthermore, two candidates didn’t appear for their exams, with their whereabouts unknown, which is a concerning issue. Additionally, three candidates were hospitalized due to health issues and were unable to write.

In Ekurhuleni South, most full-time candidates successfully took their exams. However, a candidate was apprehended with a cell phone at the exam centre, a breach of exam rules. Such violations may result in disqualification in the subject in question, affecting their final results.

Part-time candidates across all districts also showed a concerning rate of absenteeism, raising questions about the commitment of some students to their matric exams.

Cheating attempt foiled

TimesLive reported that in a recent incident, an invigilator at Phendukani Full Service High School in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, noticed an attempt at cheating. An “impostor” was discovered writing a matric paper on behalf of a part-time student. This incident was immediately reported to the police, and KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer strongly condemned the act.

He added that the attempt to undermine the integrity of the exams raised concerns, especially in one of the best-performing schools in the province. Matriculants at the school were taking the two-hour economics paper and foreign languages in the form of Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, modern Greek, Serbian, Spanish, Latin, and Portuguese during their exam sessions.

Commitment to exam integrity

The South African Department of Education has emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of matriculation exams. Officials have reminded candidates of the commitments they made when signing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) pledge, urging them to adhere to exam rules and regulations diligently. Unwarranted absenteeism is considered unacceptable as it threatens the fairness of the examination process.

Security and violence concerns

SABC News reported that the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has urged law enforcement agencies to work closely with education officials to prevent irregularities, intimidation, and violence during the matric exams. Reports of violence in some townships have prompted concerns about their potential impact on the Grade 12 examinations. The committee has called for enhanced security measures around exam venues and a swift response to any potential incidents that could compromise the integrity and credibility of these crucial examinations.

Over 700,000 full-time candidates are participating in the National Senior Certificate final examinations, with the support and well-wishes of Education Minister Angie Motshekga for a successful exam season.