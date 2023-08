Despite lauding the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) regulations supporting the Electoral Amendment Act – amended to broaden the scope of application to include independent candidates – some new political players are concerned about the IEC’s hiking of the deposit fee. The fee is required to make parties and individuals eligible to contest the 2024 elections. READ: Here’s how much it could cost you to contest as an independent in next year’s elections Publishing the regulations this week, the IEC called for public comments, giving parties and independent candidates until 27 August to make submissions. It said the published...

Publishing the regulations this week, the IEC called for public comments, giving parties and independent candidates until 27 August to make submissions.

It said the published draft regulations were a sequel to the promulgation of the Electoral Amendment Act.

“The Amendment Act heralds a new framework for the participation of independent candidates in national and provincial elections,” said the IEC.

It said the legitimate purpose for levying a deposit was “to minimise frivolity and to establish contestants who are earnest in their participation”, enabling the commission to “make proper arrangements for the exercise of the right to stand for public office”.

Some new political players say the costs are the biggest concern – they increase from R200 000 to R300 000 required from parties.

A party will be required to pay R45 000 per legislature contested, with independent candidates paying R20 000 per regional election and R15 000 for a provfincial legislature.

Phil Craig of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group said: “We have mixed feelings. Anything that makes it harder for candidates to contest the elections inevitably diminishes democracy.

“The changes will be skewed against the economically disadvantaged… But having too many parties is having a negative effect on the functionality of our democracy and that’s problematic, too”.

Rise Mzansi deputy national chairperson Cilna Steyn said it welcomed the move to eliminating barriers to entry.

“In terms of deposits for independent candidates, the amount seems reasonable. The increases for political parties on the national ballot are modest given that the last increases were in 2014.”