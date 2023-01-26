Condolences trickle in for ACDP’s co-founder and first lady Lydia Meshoe

Citizen Reporter

Condolences for the late African Christian Democratic Party’s (ACDP) co-founder and first lady Dr Lydia Meshoe are slowly trickling in as news of her death spreads. The party announced Dr Lydia’s passing on Wednesday afternoon.

Meshoe, who is also the wife of ACDP leader, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, is being remembered for her role in leading the women’s wing and South African politics.

While the cause of death is not known, the party said funeral announcements would be made in due course.

“It is with great sadness that the ACDP confirms the passing of the ACDP’s first lady, Dr Lydia Meshoe, today,” the party said in a tweet.

Dr Moshoe had served the party’s founder and led the ACDP‘s women’s wing, Women of Destiny. She also served as an NEC member, provincial leader of Gauteng and member of the Gauteng legislature.

The Economic Freedom Fighters described Dr Meshoe as “a woman of strong faith and conviction, who spent a large part of her life in service of the people of South Africa through her political party.”

“Her passing has brought pain not only to her political party, but leaves a void in a country desperate for ethical leadership. The EFF sends its condolences to the ACDP and to Reverend Kenneth Moshoe on the passing of an anchor and pillar of strength in his life,” said the EFF.

*This is a developing story

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

