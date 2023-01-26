‘We have lost a stalwart and a soldier of the cross,’ says MMC Ronald Winston Harris

Asanda Mbayimbayi

The office of the MMC for Community Development in the City of Johannesburg extends its heartfelt condolences to the entire Meshoe family.

Lydia Meshoe, who was the wife of African Christian Democratic Party(ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, passed away on Wednesday afternoon. The cause of death is unknown at this stage.

Life of Lydia Meshoe

Lydia played a major role in empowering women during the apartheid era as the South African president of the international organisation Women of Valour; and as deputy president of International Christian Women Conferences.

She was also the founder of the Tshepo Women Help Centre.

Lydia also led the ACDP‘s women’s wing, Women of Destiny. As well as being an NEC member, Lydia was a provincial leader of Gauteng and member of the Gauteng legislature.

MMC pays his last respect to Meshoe

Joburg MMC for Community Development Ronald Winston Harris described Lydia as a firm believer of woman empowerment.

“She was a big support structure to her family, party and church. Her dedication and passion to everything she engaged in will remain exemplary in our lives.

“She led a life of honesty, devotion and compassion,”said Harris.

Meshoe, the shining light

“Ma Lydia was a shining light within the ACDP. She stood by the president through thick and thin ever since the inception of the ACDP.

“She has been a wonderful wife, a mother, a learned and intellectual person and most importantly a God-fearing woman,” said Harris.

“We thank God for sending her our way over the years. As the next days unfold, we pray that the Lord will be merciful to the Meshoes, may the Holy Spirit comfort and strengthen them as never before.

“May her memory be with us, her smiling disposition strengthens us, and her loving spirit comfort us. The Lord is in control, and He has called her home,” added Harris.

Tributes continue to flock in

President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the Meshoe family and the ACDP.

“We join the Meshoe family and the African Christian Democratic Party in mourning the loss of a leader who was in the prime of her service to the communities and structures in which she realised her own destiny,” said Ramaphosa.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also expressed their deepest condolences and described Lydia as “a woman of strong faith and conviction, who spent a large part of her life in service of the people of South Africa through her political party”.

The ACDP said funeral arrangements will be announced soon.