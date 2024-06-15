Contralesa warns initiation schools against abducting young boys

Contralesa president, Kgosi Larmeck Mokoena, revealed that some initiation schools employ other boys to kidnap initiates for a fee.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has warned initiation schools not to abduct young boys and force them to undergo initiation for selfish reasons.

According to Contralesa president Kgosi Larmeck Mokoena, some initiation schools hire other boys to abduct initiates at a fee.

Mokoena says those found guilty of violating initiation policies will be arrested and their permits revoked, reports SABC News.

“Thank you to all the principals of our initiation schools for adhering to our request when we say they must go to the mountain until after the national elections. Initiation is now in full swing. We call upon our principals of these schools to adhere to all the stated requirements,” he said.

Mokoena further emphasises that owners of schools had to desist from kidnapping young boys and transporting them to the mountain without their consent.

Contralesa has issued a stern warning to initiation schools against abducting young boys and forcing them to undergo initiation for selfish reasons.

Contralesa president, Kgosi Larmeck Mokoena, revealed that some initiation schools employ other boys to kidnap initiates for a fee. He stated that those found guilty of violating initiation policies would face arrest and have their permits revoked.

“We appreciate the principals of our initiation schools for complying with our directive to remain on the mountain until after the national elections. The initiation season is now in full swing. We urge all principals to adhere to the established requirements,” Mokoena stated.

He further emphasized the importance of school owners refraining from kidnapping young boys and taking them to the mountain without their consent.

NOW READ: Initiation season kicks off: Contralesa concerned about floods and freezing temperatures