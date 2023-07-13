WATCH: Cops probe videos of suspected truck arsonists

By Faizel Patel

Police are probing a number of videos in connection with the spate of truck attacks across the country’s national highways.

At least 21 trucks have been torched in five separate incidents on the N2, N3 and N4 highways across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo

In a media briefing on Wednesday, police top brass confirmed that they have identified at least 12 people as possible suspects in the attacks.

Watch a suspected arsonist setting fire to a truck

#TruckAttacks Police are probing a number of videos in connection with the spate of truck torching across the country’s national highway including this dashcam footage of a truck hijacked and set alight in Ermelo, Mpumalanga on Thursday 12 July. Video: Supplied @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/bGkDvYe7fJ— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) July 13, 2023

Police minister Bheki Cele said the torching of the trucks were not random, but acts of criminality and that police are closing in on the criminals.

Arsonist captured on video

One of video’s that has emerged is dashcam footage of a truck that was hijacked and set alight in Ermelo, Mpumalanga on Thursday, 12 July.

The clip shows the suspect with a hoodie in the cab of truck bringing the heavy-duty vehicle to a stop before spraying a flammable substance across the interior.

He then ignites the cab before jumping out of the truck and fleeing the scene.

Probe

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said they are analysing the videos.

“It’s quite a number of videos that we are currently looking at, which we will use as evidence.”

Cele said the evidence points to organised, coordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state.

“Whether it is economic sabotage, labour or service delivery related disputes, police are closing in on those who choose to use violence and intimidation for whatever motive.

“We are encouraged that 12 people of interest have been identified through investigations and intelligence collection,” said Cele.

Police presence

He said there will be more police visibility on arterial routes to try to prevent further attacks.

“No matter the motive, the country’s law enforcement remains on high alert and is hard at work preventing more attacks but also finding these individuals or gangs of thugs hellbent on causing havoc on our roads.

“It is on this score that the Saps has heighted police visibility and is leaving nothing to chance in all provinces. All major routes have been secured and regular patrols are being conducted along identified high-risk routes,” he said.

