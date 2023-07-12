Truck attacks: Cele says police have identified 12 suspects

By Faizel Patel

Police Minister Bheki Cele said police have identified at least 12 people for the torching of trucks along the country’s national roads.

The Ministry of Police and the South African Police Service (Saps) management briefed the nation on the police’s response to acts of violence targeting freight trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

At least 20 trucks have been torched in three days on the N2, N3 and N4 highways.

Watch the media briefing with Police Minister Bheki Cele:

Criminality

Cele said the attacks on the trucks are not random, but acts of criminality and that police are closing in on the criminals.

He said evidence points to organised, coordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state.

“Whether it is economic sabotage, labour or service delivery related disputes, police are closing in on those who choose to use violence and intimidation for whatever motive.

“We are encouraged that 12 people of interest have been identified through investigations and intelligence collection,” Cele said.

He said the suspects are spread across the country, with the majority being from Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

July unrest

Cele added there is no evidence to suggest that the truck attacks are linked to the July unrest in 2021.

“While this week marks two years since we saw mass looting, acts of arson and wanton destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where 354 people lost their lives as a result of the mayhem, as things stand, there is no evidence before us to suggest that the recent target on trucks are in any way related or linked to the July insurrection.

“I wish to take this opportunity to allay any fears that what transpired in July 2021 will repeat itself,” Cele said.

Cele also said 67 people have been arrested on 11 cases related to the July insurrection.

“These cases are before the courts while investigations continue. Police are investigating 107 cases in KZN related to the torching of trucks since 2018.”

Plan of action

Cele said there will be more police visibility on arterial routes to try prevent the truck attacks.

“No matter the motive, the country’s law enforcement remains on high alert and is hard at work at preventing more attacks but also finding these individuals or gangs of thugs hell bent in causing havoc on our roads.

“It is on this score, that the Saps has heighted police visibility and is leaving nothing to chance in all provinces. All major routes have been secured and regular patrols are being conducted along identified high-risk routes,” he said.

Cele said police are working to put an end to the truck attacks.

“We would like to get to a point where this whole thing has been totally eradicated,” Cele said.

