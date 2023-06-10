Cops ready to tackle Comrades Marathon

By Faizel Patel

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Services (Saps), General Fannie Masemola has wished police officers taking part in the Comrades Marathon well.

At least two hundred police men and women will be running in the 96th down run Comrades Marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 11 June 2023.

Out of the 200 runners set to undergo the marathon dubbed the ultimate human race, 170 of them are males, while 30 are female police officers.

Fitness

Masemola said the majority of the officers have taken part in the race before and only 26 of them are novice runners,

He said Saps continues to encourage and implement wellness and fitness programmes to ensure police officers are always fit and mentally sharp to serve and protect all people living in South Africa.

“We have 21 sporting codes in the SAPS which include athletics, rugby and soccer where we encourage members to keep fit and healthy. Over and above that we have a fitness policy in the SAPS that ensures operational members undergo fitness tests and assessments regularly.

“So, there is a lot that we are doing as an organisation to ensure our members follow a healthy lifestyle. So, good luck to the team, we know they will make us proud and we cannot wait to have them back to arrest more criminals,” said Masemola.

Police on alert

Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of KZN, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said officers will be on alert to ensure the safety and security of participants and supporters.

“Our members are already on the ground heightening police visibility, we have our air support operations and foot patrols where we will be patrolling the route. We are working together with various stakeholders including the private security to ensure this event is free from criminality,” said Mkhwanazi.

