Comrades Marathon 11 June 2023 — LIVE UPDATES

By Wesley Botton

It’s the 96th running of the famous Comrades Marathon on Sunday, with 20,000 runners set to tackle the tough route in this year’s ‘down run’ between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

The race gets underway at 5.30am.

Live updates throughout the day will appear below. Please click the refresh button for latest posts.

hhjhjk

Rustenburg-based security guard Tete Dijana won the 2022 Comrades Marathon in Durban last year while Russia’s Alexandra Morozova won the women’s title.

Dijana finished ahead of reigning men’s champion Edward Mothibi and Dan Moselakwe in a one-two-three finish for the Nedbank Running Club in that section.

Dijana completed the 90km race in a time of 5 hours, 30 minutes and 37 seconds.

The three men are again among the favourites this year.

In the women’s race, Morozova won in 6:17:47 and was followed home by Dominika Stelmach from Poland in 6:25:08 and novice South African runner Adele Broodryk in 6:26:34.

Gerda Steyn, winner of this year’s Two Oceans Marathon, is back in Comrades after skipping the race in 2022 and is expected to be in thee hunt for the winners’ medal, and possibly the “down” run record held by Frith van der Merwe.