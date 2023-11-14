Daily news update: Cope fires city speaker, Diphtheria in Pollsmoor Prison and 52 stolen streetlights found

In today’s news, City of Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele has been fired, the Department of Correctional Services said it is taking strict measures to control the spread of Diptheria at Pollsmoor Prison and two suspects arrested with 52 stolen LED streetlights on them at the border.

We also look at how new rules mean only BEE farms can export, Pietermaritzburg’s New Prison running out of space, man filmed in Stillwater mine’s gruesome murder goes to court, KwaZulu-Natal increasing security for traditional leaders after 50 murders in 11 years, and Brazilian reality star and Influencer Luana Andrade dies after liposuction surgery.

News today: 14 November

Cope fires Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele

The Congress of the People (COPE) has fired City of Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele.

Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has been fired. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The announcement was made by the party on Monday during a media briefing.

Cope also terminated the services of councillor Ofentse Moalusi from the Tshwane Council.

Cope claimed Makhubele “lied” about the organisation being part of the newly-formed coalition pact, the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

Correctional Services taking strict measures to stop spread of Diphtheria at Pollsmoor

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it is taking strict measures to prevent and control the spread of Diphtheria at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility.

Giving an update on the outbreak on Monday, the department has confirmed that the bacterial infection has claimed the life of a 19-year-old inmate.

A vaccination campaign is underway at Pollsmoor Prison to curb the spread of Diphtheria. Photo: iStock

Eight others have tested positive for Diphtheria.

National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale said when the Diphtheria diagnosis was confirmed on 2 November, they immediately started with the contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the infected individual.

City prison running short of space

Pietermaritzburg’s New Prison is facing a capacity crisis, particularly in the detainee remand unit in the Medium A block that now houses nearly double the number of inmates that the centre was actually designed to hold.

The structure of Pietermaritzburg’s New Prison the remand detainees housing unit was deteriorating rapidly due to overcrowding. Photo: iStock

The problem reached crisis levels late last week when local prison officials sent out a memorandum urging the courts and police stations to “temporarily stop” referring new admissions from this Thursday.

However, the memorandum left the criminal justice system in a panic over what to do with suspects arrested for serious offences.

KZN government to beef up security for traditional leaders

As attacks on KwaZulu-Natal traditional leaders escalate, the provincial government has initiated processes to have the security for KZN’s about 300 chiefs beefed up.

Security guards say they are underpaid, overworked and have serious safety and security concerns.

The security measures around KZN’s traditional leaders are being rolled out amid shocking statistics showing that scores of traditional leaders have come under violent attacks in recent months, with more than 50 murdered since 2012.

Pair with 52 stolen SA streetlights nabbed at Mozambique border

About 52 vandalised and stolen South African LED streetlights – estimated to be worth about R1.8 million – were found inside a trailer that was being pulled on a vehicle travelling from South Africa to Mozambique.

Image: iStock

The vehicle was intercepted at Kosi Bay Port of Entry on 11 November, when the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit working together with Kosi Bay Border Management Authority (BMA) conducted a stop-and-search operation at the border.

Man filmed in Stillwater mine’s gruesome murder makes first appearance

A 43-year-old man, who was filmed by onlookers as he appeared to be attempting to cut his former colleague’s head off, has made his first appearance at the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court.

Photo: Sibanye-Stillwater

The incident occurred at an informal trading premises outside the Sibanye-Stillwater mine on November 9.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has named the accused, but The Citizen will not publish his name until he has pleaded. The accused is charged with the premeditated murder of his former colleague.

‘Economic genocide’- New rules mean only BEE farms can export

New regulations published in the Government Gazette will create a financial famine among white farmers who export produce to Britain and the European Union (EU). That’s because very soon, they will not be allowed to earn an income by shipping food offshore.

Farming in SA is set to be disrupted by the changes. Picture: iStock

The regulations were gazetted on 31 October and on 1 November.

It means that any farm turning over more than R10 million annually must be in black hands if it wants to export either as a Level 1, 2 or 3 contributor to broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

In essence, this means that family agribusinesses passed on through generations, for example, must now be shared out to achieve empowerment status or face financial ruin.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Court allows state to use car tracking evidence to dispute accused’s assault claims

The defence has suffered a brief loss in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled the state can re-examine a witness on car tracking evidence.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The court on Monday heard arguments in a trial-within-a-trial on the use of car tracking evidence from the police vehicles that were used to transport Bongani Ntanzi to make a confession.

The state made an application last week for the automatic vehicle locator (AVL) report to be admitted as evidence, which was objected to by the defence.

Reality star Luana Andrade dies at 29 after liposuction surgery

Brazilian reality star and Influencer Luana Andrade has died after liposuction surgery.

Luana’s family had reportedly hired a private surgeon and anesthesiologist for her knee liposuction operation, which was carried out at the Hospital São Luiz in Sao Paulo.

The late Brazilian reality star and model Luana Andrade. Picture: Instagram/@luandradel

According to a Portuguese publication Globo, Luana suffered cardiac arrest within two and a half hours of the surgery.

The publication reported that after she was resuscitated, she was placed in the ICU where she later died, as per the hospital statement.

Fashion inspirations: How to dress like the Real Housewife of your hood

The international reality shows Real Housewives of Miami and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are currently airing new seasons, with the housewives’ lifestyles, wealth, and clothing constantly create a stir.

Real Housewives cast South Africa , pics Instagram

We take a look at some of the best-dressed Real Housewives cast members in South Africa.

Formally known as Lebo Gunguluza, the business mogul made a return to the Real Housewives of Joburg season three, looking more ‘ snatched ‘ than ever.

Cricket World Cup: 10 memorable moments from the first round

From Markram and Maxwell’s blistering centuries to the timed-out controversy, the 2023 tournament has had it all.

Aiden Markram of South Africa celebrates after scoring a hundred against Sri Lanka. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

After almost six weeks of huge totals, shock wins, heartbreaking losses, records and controversies, the group stage of the Cricket World Cup ended on Sunday.

Ahead of the semi-finals, which get underway on Wednesday, AFP Sport looks at 10 highlights from the opening round.

Seema leaves Polokwane, expected to join Sekhukhune

Lehlohonolo Seema, like Vusumuzi Vilakazi, has surprisingly parted ways with Polokwane City, where he appeared to be making a positive impact.

Polokwane City coach Lehlohonolo Seema during the Carling Knockout match against SuperSport United recently. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Vilakazi had earlier left Golden Arrows unexpectedly, later joining Chippa United before recently moving to Richards Bay.

Seema has left Polokwane, where he took charge at the beginning of the season, succeeding Duncan Lechesa.

