Weapons, drugs and corruption plague South African prisons, say experts

Despite efforts to curb contraband, South African prisons remain a hotbed for organised crime, with corrupt officials enabling illicit activities behind bars.

The scale of contraband in South African prisons needs the government to have both political will and solid strategy to curb criminal activities within and beyond prison walls, experts say.

In the past year alone, nearly 1 000kg of drugs have been confiscated from South African correctional centres. This is in addition to more than 41 000 cellular devices and more than 11 000 weapons, Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald revealed.

The Institute for Security Studies’ William Els said gang operations within prisons were organised and they often compromised prison warders to facilitate their operations.

“With the substantial amounts of money involved, wardens are targeted, corrupted and become enablers of illegal activities.

“Thabo Bester reportedly spent weekends outside prison, highlighting systemic corruption within correctional services. This should have been a turning point for reform,” he added.

Responding to a parliamentary question posed by DA MP Kabelo Kgobisa-Ngcaba on the circulation of contraband in prisons, Groenewald said more than 250l of alcohol and R200 000 in cash were also confiscated.

His response also revealed that official uniforms had been confiscated from inmates.

“Addressing corruption requires a robust strategy and political will, starting from leadership and cascading through all levels of governance,” said Els. The new minister appears decisive, but more needs to be done.

“Consequences for compromised warders need to go beyond disciplinary measures. There must be criminal charges.”

Security strategist and retired Interpol ambassador Andy Mashaile described the prison system as a profitable enterprise for organised crime gangs, which operate and have territorial control in facilities.

“Organised crime gangs employing correctional services employees drive up demand for contraband.

“These syndicates manage the distribution network, control supply and demand dynamics, and forcefully increase the consumption of drugs and other goods among inmates.

“They even sell or rent beds to detainees, including those awaiting trial,” he said.

He acknowledged that technological tools, especially AI, in the security space were underutilised in managing contraband.

“Our level of understanding of security protocols in the digital space is very low. Advanced systems could track visitors and monitor encrypted communications, but these remain largely unused,” Mashaile said.

He said contraband bolstered organised and transnational crime operations.

“Drug lords can use phones to coordinate operations within and outside prison walls, even from other countries.

“An example is [jailed drug lord] Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman’s operations, which extended from Mexico to other countries, including SA.

“Encrypted communication allows criminals to evade detection and direct activities remotely, making it difficult to dismantle these networks.”

Prisoners’ rights activist Golden Miles Bhudu highlighted systemic neglect in tackling these issues. He said the lack of accountability and vision from department leaders perpetuates corruption. “The numbers are not a surprise.

“Weapons and counterfeit goods enter prisons through corrupt correctional officers who are poorly trained, underpaid and overworked.

“This corruption is furthered by the department, ministers, commissioners and other officials who fail to address these systemic problems.”

Bhudu said prisons in progressive democracies reduce contraband through strict policies.

“Our system has collapsed, with no meaningful effort to rehabilitate or reintegrate offenders.”

