City Power crackdown: Industria business owner forks out R1.9m to dodge disconnection

A business owner in Industria made a last-minute payment of R1.9 million to City Power on Friday to avoid disconnection during a revenue collection operation.

The payment exceeded the outstanding debt of R1.5 million, leaving R400 000 in credit on the customer’s account, according to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

The operation targeted six properties in the Hursthill Service Delivery Centre area.

Mangena said these properties collectively owed more than R9 million in unpaid electricity bills.

City Power level 3 disconnection in Mayfair

During the same operation, City Power conducted another disconnection at a building in Mayfair.

“As part of the latest operation, the team conducted a Level 3 disconnection at a Mayfair property with outstanding debt of just over R1.1 million,” Mangena said.

This property had previously been disconnected for non-payment, but the owner had illegally reconnected to the grid.

Illegal connections discovered in Crosby

A planned disconnection of a private day-care centre in Crosby owing R1.4 million led to cutting off two additional neighbouring buildings.

One of the buildings was a daycare centre; however, it was closed when the team arrived. Investigations revealed illegal electricity connections affecting multiple properties.

“However, our investigations revealed that the building, along with the one next to it, which is a Mosque, was illegally supplied through another property connected to City Power’s grid,” Mangena explained.

The property owner admitted to illegally tapping into the network, claiming that others in the area engage in similar practices.

“He has since committed to visiting the Hursthill SDC to make payment arrangements.”

Ongoing disconnections and access challenges

City Power revisited two properties in Vrededorp and Mayfair during recent operations. According to Mangena, these properties owe R1.9 million and R1.6 million, respectively.

He confirmed that due to non-payment, both properties remain disconnected from the electricity supply.

“Meanwhile, a property in Auckland Park owing R1.4 million could not be disconnected due to access challenges,” Mangena added.

Culture of non-payment concerns officials

Hursthill Service Delivery Centre Customer Service Manager Nokuthula Nxumalo expressed concern about customers’ payment behaviour.

She noted that last-minute payments indicate both the operation’s effectiveness and problematic payment culture.

“The customer who paid R1.9 million did so on the spot during our operation. The payment not only cleared his R1.5 million arrears but also left R400,000 in credit on his account. This shows that some customers do have the money, but choose to withhold payment until disconnection is imminent,” Nxumalo said.

She urged customers with outstanding debts to settle their accounts before City Power teams arrive at their properties.

Nxumalo warned that weekly operations will continue with increased intensity as part of the utility’s recovery efforts.

“This programme forms part of the utility’s broader effort to recover the R1.6 billion owed to the Hursthill SDC,” Mangena stated.

