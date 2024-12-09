Corruption ‘an act of cruelty and betrayal of the nation’ – Buthelezi

South Africa, said Buthelezi, has been devastated by the impact of corruption through its manifesting in governance deficits.

Corruption was not only a scourge threatening the fabric of democracy and the future of South Africa, but an administrative failure and an act of cruelty – “a betrayal of the nation by evil alliance of the very same people we trusted to be our leaders”, Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi said on Monday.

Addressing the two-day national dialogue on corruption at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, marking International Anti-Corruption Day, Buthelezi said graft threatened democracy, hindered the country’s development and perpetuated inequality.

‘Corruption a global pandemic’

Buthelezi said the gathering outcome would be “tested – not by the content of our discussions – but by the implementation of our resolve and ability to deal with this cancer once and for all”.

“This commemoration led by the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC), the Public Service Commission and other key partners – unites all sectors of our society for a common purpose – to reaffirm our commitment to fighting corruption, restoring integrity and building a South Africa where governance is anchored on transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

“Corruption is a global pandemic that slowly tackles the economic machinery of each country – exacerbating inequalities, eroding public trust and totally undermining the rule of law.

“It distorts markets and hurt the poorest and the most vulnerable groups of society by disproportionately diverting funds intended for development – undermining our ability to provide basic services such as healthcare and education.

“The scourge of corruption knows no boundaries as it impacts both developing and developed countries alike.

“Evidence suggests to us that corruption affects countries at varying degrees irrespective of their economic stance,” said Buthelezi.

Responsibility ‘not government’s alone’

The fight against corruption was “not the responsibility of government alone, but a societal challenge that requires the participation of every sector – from government, private, civil, academia and an active and vigilant citizenry”.

“It has hindered service delivery and has caused major impediments to investment and development and eroded trust in state institutions.”

“However, we are not without hope because through collective action – we can reclaim the values of integrity, accountability and transparency that should define our nation,” he said.

‘Not without hope’

“The national anti-corruption strategy, with its six pillars, provides us with a robust roadmap that represents a vital component in this collective effort to combat corruption.

“At its core, the strategy emphasises active citizenry as the heartbeat of accountability because citizens should not be passive recipients of governance – but they should be the custodians of democracy.

“Our commitment extends to whistleblowers, whose bravery in exposing misconduct and corruption often comes at a great personal risk.

“As government, we must strengthen their protections by ensuring that they are safeguarded from retaliation – thus creating an environment where, exposing shenanigans and telling the truth thrives.

“Through civic education, community engagement, and leadership development, we can empower and nurture a generation committed to building a corrupt- free society and a generation that serves as champions of accountability and integrity in every sector,” he said.

Buthelezi said the youth energy, creativity and commitment were “essential in shaping a future that prioritizes good governance over greed”.

Through the national anti-corruption strategy and partnerships with stakeholders, government was “addressing systemic weaknesses and embedding a culture of accountability”.

“In the seventh administration, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, we have embraced the government that seeks common cause across political, social, and economic divides,” he added.

GNU and lasting solutions

Buthelezi said the government of national unity recognised that lasting solutions required “crossing political, social and economic divides”.

“We call upon the private sector to adopt ethical business practices that reject any form of corruption in their operations.

“We invite young people to lead with integrity and envision a future where corruption has no place and also call upon the academia to provide research and evidence-based solutions.

“Traditional and religious leaders should champion the moral values that uphold integrity.

“We also need to strengthen ethical oversight by ensuring that codes of conduct are not mere documents but lived principles within every department.”

The conference, attended by Public Service Commission chairperson Professor Somadoda Fikeni, NACAC chairperson Professor Firoz Cachalia, director-general in the Presidency Phindile Baleni, is on Tuesday expected to be addressed by National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi – adopting resolutions on how best to address the scourge.